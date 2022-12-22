News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Expected to Play vs. Falcons

Brandon Stephens Ready to Fill Void in Place of Marcus Peters

With Marcus Peters (calf) ruled out against the Falcons, Brandon Stephens is likely to assume most of the snaps at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. The Falcons have not been a prolific passing team this season, but are more likely to test Stephens than Humphrey. Stephens said he will be ready.

"I feel good on an island, the coaches trust me out there," Stephens said. "I've just got to go out there and prove myself and prove to everybody else that I can strap receivers up and help this team win.

"Obviously, we don't want anybody hurt. But it's always next man up mentality. I've just got to pick up where 'MP' left off and help this team win, because that's all that matters."

Stephens is only in his second season but has a veteran's mentality.

"The best thing that I can say about Brandon is he goes out there and competes," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "There are some situations where he'll win some, lose some, but the guy is out there, and he's battling, and he knows what to do, he's very conscientious. But his role is going to increase now with 'MP' going down, so we expect him to go out there and not miss a beat."

Devin Duvernay Has Broken Fifth Metatarsal

Harbaugh confirmed that wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a broken foot during practice Tuesday, an injury that has landed him on injured reserve.

Harbaugh said Duvernay suffered the injury while running routes on air.

"[It was] out of the blue," Harbaugh said. "He felt something. We didn't know how serious is was or wasn't until later, and they got the X-rays back and it was just a broken fifth metatarsal. So, it is what it is. I think it's the same one that the running back in Tennessee (Derrick Henry) had last year."

Harbaugh said it was possible Duvernay could return if the Ravens play into February.