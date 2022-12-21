Sammy Watkins Has Unfinished Business, Trying to Catch Up Quickly

The Ravens' run-heavy offense isn't going to ask Watkins to put up big numbers, but if he can contribute some key plays in critical times, especially for an offense that has struggled in the red zone, that would be a benefit.

"To get a quality player like him this time of year – it's almost unheard of," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "It's not like we're getting somebody that's never been here. That's huge."

Watkins, 29, hasn't had the career many imagined when he was drafted fourth overall in 2014 and burst out of the gates with 2,029 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons. But he earned the nickname "Playoff Sammy" for a reason, as he strung together three big games in the 2019 playoffs to help the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Watkins hoped to rejuvenate his career last year in Baltimore, but he was hardly used down the stretch when Rashod Bateman came back healthy and the Ravens faded out of the playoff chase. He signed with the Packers in the offseason, but that didn't go as planned either. Watkins caught just 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games before his release.