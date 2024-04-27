 Skip to main content
Ravens Select Safety Sanoussi Kane in Seventh Round

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:09 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

The Ravens are going back to the seventh-round Big Ten safety well, drafting Sanoussi Kane with their final pick in the 2024 Draft.

Baltimore drafted Geno Stone out of Iowa in the seventh round in 2020. He developed into a key special teams player and then playmaking ballhawk in the Ravens secondary. After leading the AFC with seven interceptions, he departed for Cincinnati in free agency this offseason.

Now Kane will have a chance to step into those big shoes, with the hope that he can develop into a similarly high-impact player.

Kane was a two-year starter at Purdue, where he made 151 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two sacks, and three forced fumbles the past couple years. He was a team captain his final year and honorable mention All-Big Ten.

He is a strong tackler and physical presence in the run game, which should help him on special teams early. He also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, showing his ability to match up with receivers.

