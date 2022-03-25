Sashi Brown Hopes for More Diversity at NFL Executive Level

Sashi Brown will officially take over as Ravens team president on April 1, becoming just the second Black team president in NFL history, joining Jason Wright of the Washington Commanders.

The league's hiring practices regarding minorities and women have been under scrutiny for some time, and Brown hopes the Ravens' decision to hire him will lead to more diversity at the executive level.

"Well, I would hope so," Brown said. "That's a big, complicated topic, and the first thing I would say is we just shouldn't be here; we just shouldn't be here in 2022. And being only the second African-American. We still haven't had a woman who's at this point, ascended, although I think there's probably some arguments there's been one or two that haven't had exactly that title. And we need to do better. Wall Street needs to do better, and the NFL is no different."

Brown is pleased to be joining an organization that has been committed to social justice and diversity. Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, who is now Ravens Executive Vice President, was the NFL's first Black general manager and one of the most successful executives in league history.

In his new position with the Ravens, Brown knows he be can inspire other minorities who have aspirations to become team executives, which he addressed on "The Lounge" podcast.

"Men and women who are minorities have come up to me consistently and said, 'I know I don't work for you, but it just means a lot to see you in that position,'" Brown said. "You take that seriously. The first thing is, you want to do an excellent job. It takes on a little bit more meaning to you.