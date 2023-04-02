Ravens President Sashi Brown's Takeaways After Year 1

Wrapping up his first year as president of the Ravens at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix, Sashi Brown was asked what he wanted the organization to represent moving forward.

"Largely, the same things it has always meant to be a Raven," Brown said. "I want us to be a symbol of excellence. I want us to embody and embrace the community. We want the fans to embrace us. We want to show up in the places that are most needed throughout Baltimore and greater Maryland."

Brown officially succeeded Dick Cass as team president on April 1 of 2022, a transition between longtime friends who share a close bond. Cass and Brown first met in 2002, when Brown took his first job after law school at the Washington legal firm where Cass was a partner and senior manager.

One of the most significant developments of Brown's first year on the job came on January 19 when a new community initiative was launched. The Ravens, alongside the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, announced a $20 million commitment to transform the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore into the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

"The Boys & Girls Club is going to be there for decades," Brown said. "Thousands of kids' lives will be impacted by that type of investment. I'm proud to be a part of that. I take the responsibility very seriously.

"I think people appreciate the way we show up in the community. I knew we already did that, but to hear the appreciation for that has resonated with me."

Brown said his most emotional moment in Year 1 occurred after Jeremiah Brogden, a 17-year-old Mervo High School football player, was fatally shot in a parking lot behind the school last September. Brown met Brogden's mother a short time later, and offering his condolences to her was another reminder of the Ravens' bond with their fans.

"Being with his mother before the game, feeling that pain of hers, the game being somewhat of an outlet, left a powerful memory with me," Brown said. "It had all kinds of layers to it – the power of sport, and the challenges that we're facing as a society."

The Ravens also have numerous internal initiatives. Ongoing plans for enhancements to M&T Bank Stadium will be a significant part of Brown's focus over the next 12 months.

"Our stadium improvements will be important for our fans and business partners," Brown said. "We're putting a lot of emphasis in making sure our fans' gameday experience is a great one."

Brown spent significant time during his first year on the job building relationships with co-workers, business partners and civic leaders, following advice he received from Cass and Owner Steve Bisciotti. He has also enjoyed watching General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh work in collaboration with the entire front office.

Fielding a team that is talented enough to compete for a championship continues to be the Ravens' objective as Brown begins his second year as president.

"We want to continue excellence on the field, and anything we can do to support Eric and John from the business side, we want to do," Brown said.

"Between (Executive Vice President) Ozzie (Newsome), Eric, John, Steve, and Dick – the trust, respect and candor between them drives greatness. It resonates with me. I've been in sports a long time, and seeing a team that works so well together and knows each other so well is inspiring. The friendships are there, the working relationship are there, the boundaries are there and respected. They're aligned in what they're trying to do, and they hold themselves accountable.