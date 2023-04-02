Ravens President Sashi Brown's Takeaways After Year 1

Apr 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

033123-Brown
Julio Cortez/AP Photos
Sashi Brown speaks during a news conference announcing him as the new president of the Baltimore Ravens at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md.

Wrapping up his first year as president of the Ravens at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix, Sashi Brown was asked what he wanted the organization to represent moving forward.

"Largely, the same things it has always meant to be a Raven," Brown said. "I want us to be a symbol of excellence. I want us to embody and embrace the community. We want the fans to embrace us. We want to show up in the places that are most needed throughout Baltimore and greater Maryland."

Brown officially succeeded Dick Cass as team president on April 1 of 2022, a transition between longtime friends who share a close bond. Cass and Brown first met in 2002, when Brown took his first job after law school at the Washington legal firm where Cass was a partner and senior manager.

One of the most significant developments of Brown's first year on the job came on January 19 when a new community initiative was launched. The Ravens, alongside the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, announced a $20 million commitment to transform the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore into the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center.

"The Boys & Girls Club is going to be there for decades," Brown said. "Thousands of kids' lives will be impacted by that type of investment. I'm proud to be a part of that. I take the responsibility very seriously.

"I think people appreciate the way we show up in the community. I knew we already did that, but to hear the appreciation for that has resonated with me."

Brown said his most emotional moment in Year 1 occurred after Jeremiah Brogden, a 17-year-old Mervo High School football player, was fatally shot in a parking lot behind the school last September. Brown met Brogden's mother a short time later, and offering his condolences to her was another reminder of the Ravens' bond with their fans.

"Being with his mother before the game, feeling that pain of hers, the game being somewhat of an outlet, left a powerful memory with me," Brown said. "It had all kinds of layers to it – the power of sport, and the challenges that we're facing as a society."

The Ravens also have numerous internal initiatives. Ongoing plans for enhancements to M&T Bank Stadium will be a significant part of Brown's focus over the next 12 months.

"Our stadium improvements will be important for our fans and business partners," Brown said. "We're putting a lot of emphasis in making sure our fans' gameday experience is a great one."

Brown spent significant time during his first year on the job building relationships with co-workers, business partners and civic leaders, following advice he received from Cass and Owner Steve Bisciotti. He has also enjoyed watching General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh work in collaboration with the entire front office.

Fielding a team that is talented enough to compete for a championship continues to be the Ravens' objective as Brown begins his second year as president.

"We want to continue excellence on the field, and anything we can do to support Eric and John from the business side, we want to do," Brown said.

"Between (Executive Vice President) Ozzie (Newsome), Eric, John, Steve, and Dick – the trust, respect and candor between them drives greatness. It resonates with me. I've been in sports a long time, and seeing a team that works so well together and knows each other so well is inspiring. The friendships are there, the working relationship are there, the boundaries are there and respected. They're aligned in what they're trying to do, and they hold themselves accountable.

"I know our fans' expectations are high. That's a great thing. It's a tribute to the success we've had here. There are teams whose fan bases would be doing backflips (just) making the playoffs. That's just not our standard and we welcome that."

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: Wise to Work on Contingency Plans While Hoping for the Best

Could Deebo Samuel's outcome with the 49ers be possible for Lamar Jackson? The Ravens showed landing a big-name wide receiver may still be in play.

news

Five Things to Know About Nelson Agholor

The Ravens' newest wide receiver was born in Nigeria, had nine catches during a Super Bowl victory and has been extremely durable.

news

Calais Campbell Officially Signs With Falcons

The former Ravens defensive lineman is reportedly inking a one-year deal for up to $9 million.

news

Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Reportedly Have Explored Trades for DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton

Baltimore reportedly is 'making a competitive effort' to sign Odell Beckham Jr. An analytics-based mock draft has the Ravens selecting wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Maryland's Deonte Banks Stays Among Likely Choices

Wide receivers and cornerbacks continue to dominate the Ravens' choices in mock drafts.

news

Late for Work 3/30: Former Raven Nick Boyle Looking to Land Job As Long Snapper

The Ravens reportedly tried to sign this veteran quarterback. Player linked to the Ravens in mock drafts is labeled the biggest boom-or-bust wide receiver prospect. Why Justin Tucker should wear No. 0.

news

Ravens Officially Sign Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor

The former first-round pick posted 362 receiving yards last season for the New England Patriots.

news

John Harbaugh Excited About Young Pass Rushers

The Ravens are looking for young outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to be a consistent part of the team's pass rush in 2023.

news

Late for Work 3/29: Calais Campbell Reportedly Signing One-Year Deal With Falcons

Odell Beckham Jr. had a "good meeting" with the Ravens. Predicting whether the Ravens will exercise Patrick Queen's fifth-year option.

news

Players Can Now Wear No. 0 As Part of NFL Rule Changes

Teams will have just one roster reduction date, trimming from 90 to 53 players following the final preseason game.

news

Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. to Meet With Ravens at Owners Meetings

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix and will reportedly meet with the Ravens.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising