Saturday Night was Speed Night at the Combine

Davis ran 4.75 in the 40 while Gallimore ran 4.79, becoming the first two linemen over 300 pounds to post sub 4.8 times at the Combine.

Perhaps the Ravens may have a chance to select Davis or Gallimore at some point in the draft. The Ravens have decisions to make at defensive tackle with Michael Pierce, Jihad Ward, Domata Peko Sr. and Justin Ellis all set to become unrestricted free agents. The Ravens have an affinity for drafting Oklahoma players, and Gallimore was an effective interior pass rusher and run stopper with the Sooners.