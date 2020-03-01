Saturday Night was Speed Night at the Combine

Mar 01, 2020
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030120-Davis
Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.

An eye-catching performance at the NFL Combine can help players on draft night. Outside linebacker Isaiah Simmons of Clemson and defensive tackles Khalil Davis of Nebraska and Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma are hoping their speed at the Combine pays huge dividends.

Simmons had a blistering time Saturday night in the 40-yard dash (4.39), the second-fastest time for a linebacker since 2006. He was already projected to be a top-10 pick, putting Simmons out of range for the Ravens who have the 28th pick. Now Simmons could be a top five pick.

Davis ran 4.75 in the 40 while Gallimore ran 4.79, becoming the first two linemen over 300 pounds to post sub 4.8 times at the Combine.

Perhaps the Ravens may have a chance to select Davis or Gallimore at some point in the draft. The Ravens have decisions to make at defensive tackle with Michael Pierce, Jihad Ward, Domata Peko Sr. and Justin Ellis all set to become unrestricted free agents. The Ravens have an affinity for drafting Oklahoma players, and Gallimore was an effective interior pass rusher and run stopper with the Sooners.

Gallimore arrived at the Combine determined to make the most of the opportunity.

"If you love this game and you are passionate and you have that hunger, anything is possible," Gallimore said. "To be in this position is a blessing."

