Self-Inflicted Mistakes Doom Ravens in Loss to Titans

After the game, Perriman lamented not playing the deep ball differently.

"Definitely, you have to go up and go get the ball at the highest point," the 2015 first-round pick said.

In the second quarter, a string of mistakes on special teams and defense led to another Titans touchdown.

The Ravens seemingly flipped field position with a 56-yard punt and an excellent special teams tackle by wide receiver Chris Moore. But rookie linebacker Tyus Bowser was flagged for an illegal formation penalty, which negated the play.

On his second attempt, Koch shanked the punt and it went out of bounds after just 17 yards. The Titans took over at Baltimore's 26-yard line instead of starting at their own 31-yard line, essentially making it a 54-yard penalty.

Despite the miscues, it looked like Baltimore's defense had the Titans stopped for what should have been a field-goal attempt, but outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was penalized for unnecessary roughness for hitting Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota late as he went out of bounds.

Replays showed it was a questionable call, as Smith let up and barely touched Mariota, who tripped and fell to the ground. Regardless, it extended the Titans drive and they scored on a 1-yard Derrick Henry run to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

"I don't know how hard [Smith's contact] was or anything like that, that's not for me to judge really, but it's unnecessary to even try to do something in that situation," Harbaugh said. "I just wish he hadn't done it."