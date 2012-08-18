Sergio Kindle, LaQuan Williams Sustain Minor Injuries

Aug 18, 2012 at 12:20 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

18_MinorInjuries_NFL_news.jpg

The top priority during the preseason is to come out of games healthy.

And for the most part, the Ravens were able to do that in Friday's 27-12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Ravens suffered some minor injuries, including outside linebacker Sergio Kindle leaving the game with a shoulder stinger and wide receiver LaQuan Williams and fullback Vonta Leach suffering sprained ankles. Linebacker Ricky Brown also suffered a hip contusion.

"Really, injury-wise nothing much," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That's good news, and we'll just move on from there."

Williams was one of the standouts of the offense, catching two passes for 22 yards.  He was also targeted four other times by quarterback Joe Flacco.

"He was quick with the ball, decisive, very accurate and LaQuan looked pretty good," Harbaugh said.

Kindle came in with the second-team defense and did not register a tackle. Leach had one catch for a 15-yard gain and Brown had three tackles on the night.

None of the injuries are expected to be long-term, but Harbaugh could provide additional information after Sunday's practice.

