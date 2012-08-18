Sergio Kindle, LaQuan Williams Sustain Minor Injuries

PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.



The top priority during the preseason is to come out of games healthy.

And for the most part, the Ravens were able to do that in Friday's 27-12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Ravens suffered some minor injuries, including outside linebacker Sergio Kindle leaving the game with a shoulder stinger and wide receiver LaQuan Williams and fullback Vonta Leach suffering sprained ankles. Linebacker Ricky Brown also suffered a hip contusion.

"Really, injury-wise nothing much," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That's good news, and we'll just move on from there."

Williams was one of the standouts of the offense, catching two passes for 22 yards. He was also targeted four other times by quarterback Joe Flacco.

"He was quick with the ball, decisive, very accurate and LaQuan looked pretty good," Harbaugh said.

Kindle came in with the second-team defense and did not register a tackle. Leach had one catch for a 15-yard gain and Brown had three tackles on the night.