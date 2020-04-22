Seven-Round Ravens Mock Draft

Garrett Downing

First Round, No. 28: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The national champion linebacker is a plug-and-play starter on Baltimore's defense. By selecting Queen, the Ravens address the most glaring hole left on their defense. Queen is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can help stop the run and still run with tight ends in coverage. He lasts until late in the first round because he only has one year of major college production, but the Ravens get great value at pick No. 28. Queen become the Ravens' first draft pick from LSU in the 25-year history of the franchise.

Second Round, No. 55: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Speed. Speed. Speed. The Ravens gave their offense a home-run threat last year with the addition of wide receiver Hollywood Brown, and now Reagor adds more big-play ability to the unit. Reagor is a threat to score every time he gets the ball in his hands, and he'll give Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman some exciting options as a play caller. With Reagor and Brown on the field together, the Ravens will be able to stretch the field even more for quarterback Lamar Jackson. A bonus with Reagor is that he comes with return ability, having worked as both a kick and punt returner in college. Reagor averaged 20.8 yards per punt return last year and scored a pair of touchdowns, and he provides a much-needed jolt to the return game. A question is whether Reagor lasts to 55, and the Ravens may have to slide up to guarantee they get him.

Second Round, No. 60: OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana

Back in 2012, the Ravens drafted college tackle Kelechi Osemele in the second round and moved him inside to guard on their way to winning Super Bowl XLVII. Hunt looks like a very similar player. He has the size to quickly make the jump to the NFL and fill the massive hole left behind by Marshal Yanda's retirement. Hunt is a mauler in the run game and will clear holes for Mark Ingram and the rushing attack. His versatility as a guard and tackle is attractive, but with a pair of Pro Bowl tackles already on the roster in Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., Hunt would fill an immediate need at guard. With Hunt and Brown next to each other on the right side, defenses would have to deal with nearly 700 pounds coming at them in downhill rushing attack.

Third Round, No. 92: OLB Jabari Zuniga, Florida

The Ravens have a strong track record of finding quality mid-round pass rushers, and Zuniga fits the bill. His production in college was limited by injuries, but he still showed flashes of great pass-rush ability. Zuniga had 18.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in his college career, and he gives the Ravens another situational pass rusher to spell Matthew Judon, Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser. He needs to develop more consistency, but he has the potential to develop in the Ravens' defense.

Third Round, No. 106: DT Leki Fotu, Utah

The Ravens addressed the defensive line this offseason by adding Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, but they also lost Michael Pierce to free agency and like to keep a good pipeline of young talent. Fotu is a massive lineman who enters the NFL as a bit of a raw prospect because he grew up playing rugby, not football. Fotu is best projected as a run stuffer, and he could make an impact as a rotational lineman his rookie year.

Fourth Round, No. 129: WR Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Bowden is the definition of an athlete. When injuries hit the quarterback position last year at Kentucky, the coaches gave Bowden the job because he was simply the best player on the team. He ended up leading the team in both rushing and receiving. He's similar to Reagor in that he brings great speed and playmaking ability, and the Ravens can get creative in how they use him. Bowden's skillset as a receiver is not yet refined, but his athleticism is clear and he can create headaches for defensive coordinators.

Fourth Round, No. 143: S J.R. Reed, Georgia

A safety wearing No. 20 with Reed as his last name just feels right. The Georgia product is a savvy defender with a strong college track record. He started 42 games over the last three years and came up with five interceptions. While the Ravens don't have an immediate need in their secondary, college safeties often make a seamless transition to NFL special teamers, and that's the short-term forecast for Reed.

Fifth Round: No. 170: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

Trading Hayden Hurst this offseason gives the Ravens a need in the tight end room, and Asiasi gives the Ravens a high-upside player to go along with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. He played at Michigan under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh before transferring to UCLA, so the Ravens will certainly get a good evaluation on him. He had a strong 2019 season, catching 44 passes for 641 yards, and he'll be a TE3 option in Baltimore.

Seventh Round, No. 225: LB Chris Orr, Wisconsin