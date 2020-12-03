Short-Handed Ravens Show Grit in Narrow Loss to Unbeaten Steelers

The Ravens have lost three straight games to fall to 6-5, and they're among the AFC playoff contenders on the outside looking in. But Baltimore just got through one of the strangest, and most difficult weeks in franchise history.

"It's probably unlike anything we've ever done in our career, probably from little league, to high school, to college, and definitely in the pros," Griffin said.

"Obviously, we wanted to win the game. But the way the game was going was a direct reflection of how we felt about the game. We felt that we had a chance to come in here and win, shock the world, and do something special. We didn't do that."

Head Coach John Harbaugh started his postgame press conference thanking all the people involved in getting the game off the ground to begin with. It took three postponements, many in-depth discussions and tons of flexibility from many different parties.

But Harbaugh turned the focus mostly on the players, because they were the ones to play the game at the end of all this.

"Whatever happened, they didn't blink. That was our goal, not to blink, because we're not going to be pushed around by something that we can't control," Harbaugh said.