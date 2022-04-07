Late for Work 4/7: Should Ravens Consider Taking a Wide Receiver in the First Round?

Should Ravens Consider Taking a Wide Receiver in the First Round?

The Ravens' brass fielded a total of 30 questions at Tuesday's pre-draft press conference and not a single one was about this year's wide receiver class. That's a stark contrast from previous years, when improving the wide receiver corps was a major talking point.

In 2019, General Manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged that the Ravens' lack of aggressiveness in drafting wide receivers needed to change. He wasn't bluffing.

Baltimore used its first-round picks in 2019 and 2021 on wide receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashod Bateman, respectively. Four other wide receivers drafted by the Ravens over the past three years — Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and Miles Boykin — also are on the roster.

With the Ravens having needs on the offensive and defensive lines, pass rusher, and cornerback, it seems unlikely that they'd use the 14th-overall pick on a wide receiver. But what if the best player on their draft board was a wide receiver and still available when they're on the clock?

Russell Street Report's Nikhil Mehta believes wide receivers Drake London of USC and Treylon Burks of Arkansas are viable options at No. 14 because they "can take [Baltimore's] offense to the next level by creating a new role that didn't exist before."

"While Mark Andrews did finish fourth in the NFL with 18 contested catches in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, the Ravens still struggled on third down and in the red zone. London could address that from Day 1 as a rookie, especially as he draws favorable matchups with Baltimore's more proven weapons attracting more attention," Mehta wrote. "He doesn't have breakaway top-gear speed, but the Ravens already have plenty of that on their roster, so they can instead focus on adding a chain-mover and red zone threat in London.

"But the USC standout wouldn't merit this kind of consideration if he was just a one-trick pony who could only win with his contested catch ability in the pros. Instead, London brings an assortment of NFL-ready skills, starting with nuanced and cerebral route running that allows him to win on more than just downfield contested catches."

Burks has drawn comparisons to versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel and said he models his game after the San Francisco 49ers star.