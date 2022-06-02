Late for Work 6/2: Should Ravens Pursue Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap?

Should Ravens Pursue Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap?

While it wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens re-signed Justin Houston to bolster their pass rush, there's another veteran outside linebacker on the free-agent market who could be a good fit, and it's a player the team is quite familiar with.

Carlos Dunlap, who played in the AFC North from 2010-2020 with the Cincinnati Bengals, should be on Baltimore's radar, Heavy.com contended.

"[Dunlap] proved last season he's still highly productive, despite being in the winter of his career," Heavy.com wrote. "Putting Dunlap back into familiar surroundings would give Defensive Coordinator Mike [Macdonald] a roving pass-rusher who fits his scheme and still generates pressure at a prodigious rate. Those things have got to be worth at least a one-year deal on favorable terms."