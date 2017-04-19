Sick Of Getting Hurt, Jimmy Smith Committed To Having Best Year Yet

"I have another trainer who does very well. I came in here and [Saunders] kicked my butt a couple of times, so I just told my other trainer I'm going to be here a couple weeks and check it out," Smith said. "[Now] I'm going to be here the whole offseason just because of how good of job [Saunders] does with us."

The injuries have been the biggest knock on Smith in his six NFL seasons. He's only played in 16 games twice in his career because he's dealt with foot, ankle, back and groin injuries.

But he can be a lockdown cornerback when he's healthy, and that's why the Ravens rewarded him with a contract reportedly worth $41 million before the 2015 season.

Smith is well aware of all the questions and criticisms about whether he can stay healthy, and playing all 16 games is a priority for him.

"I can't be mad. I've missed games," he said. "I've missed a lot of games. It hurts to sit on the sidelines. It hurts to hear it. But that's the truth. Motivation? That's not my motivation. My motivation is to dominate and to be one of the best players in the league."

Smith's injuries are most notable because the defense changes drastically when he's not on the field. Smith missed parts of six games last year, and the Ravens went 2-4 during that stretch. When Smith was healthy, the Ravens allowed 205.9 passing yards per game, compared to 277.5 yards when he was sidelined.

To address the issue of depth, the Ravens made significant offseason investments in the secondary by adding safety Tony Jefferson and cornerback Brandon Carr.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that I'm the key, but I'm definitely part of this defense that we need," Smith said. "And bringing in corners like Brandon and a safety like Tony to help bolster our secondary, is a key to propelling us into the playoffs."

Smith understands how important he is for the defense, and plans to spend the next few months in Baltimore training in the team's voluntary workout program.