Simmering Steve Smith Will Build To Boil Sunday

So while Smith may be simmering right now, even he knows his alter ego is likely to come out on Sunday when he meets those Panthers for the first time in different colors.

Quarterback Joe Flacco said he expects Smith to be a "maniac" on Sunday.

"He's going to want the ball probably every single down," Flacco said with a laugh.

Does Flacco see a difference in Smith now with the Panthers in view?

"It's still early in the week," he said. "The closer we get to Sunday, who knows, man, who knows? You guys have seen him for a couple weeks now. Can he be much crazier than he is at certain times?"

When Smith was told that Flacco called him a maniac, Smith seemed to be a bit surprised. Off the field, Smith prides himself on being a loving, level-headed family man.

Then Flacco's statement was clarified. "Oh, on Sunday. Yeah, yeah, yeah," Smith said, as if it totally made sense that Flacco called him a maniac in that context.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh issued Smith a challenge to "shock the world" and don't say a single word on Sunday. "But I don't think he's going to take that advice," Harbaugh added with a laugh.

With almost 100 percent certainty, Smith will talk trash and spin the ball after each reception. He does that pretty much every time he makes a big catch anyway. He's always on edge. Is there a way he could be even more jacked up against the Panthers?

That's what fans, and the Panthers, will find out on Sunday.

Smith is partly excited because Panthers defenders know him so well. It's a unique challenge for a longtime veteran that's just about seen it all. Smith specifically pointed to one Panther, linebacker Thomas Davis.

"I may say something. But honestly, if I run across the middle and Thomas Davis, who I love, he tries to crack back on me … it's going to be like practice where I'm like, 'You want to hit me? I'm going to hit you,'" Smith said.

"When I'm on your team, you love me. When I'm not on your team, you despise me."

Even on Wednesday, Smith said he still can't believe he's playing for a team other than the Carolina Panthers. He never envisioned that happening.

Smith said he still takes some time away from the team once during practice each week just to ponder. He remembers practicing with the Panthers, when a culinary school was just beyond the fences and the smell of what they were cooking wafted into his nostrils.