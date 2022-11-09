Mailbag: Sizing Up Ravens' Schedule After the Bye

Downing: Having an overcrowded backfield would be a much-desired change given the last two years. The Ravens dealt with major injuries to their running backs since before last season started, and it's been a back-and-forth process since then to determine who will be available on a given week. The Ravens expect Gus Edwards to return after the bye and J.K. Dobbins will likely still be a couple more weeks. Head Coach John Harbaugh did tell reporters last week that the scope procedure on Dobbins' knee was a "smashing success," and that he would be back at practice in three or four weeks.

We're still a little way away from having the entire backfield at full strength, but when that does happen, I still think the Ravens want to keep Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in the mix. They have proven their worth this year, and Drake in particular seems to be on an upward trajectory as he's developed more of a feel for Greg Roman's offense. My best guess is that Edwards will get the bulk of the carries, as he showed against the Browns in Week 7 that he's still a bulldozer even after the knee injury. Edwards is a perfect fit in this offense, and the Ravens will want to get him as much action as possible. The role for Dobbins depends on how healthy he is once he does return. Even when he played this year, he wasn't at full strength. The purpose of the knee scope was to expedite that process, so if he's back to his 2020 form, then he will push for a heavy dose of the workload. I expect Dobbins and Drake to share carries behind Dobbins, and Hill will continue to get used as a change of pace and in pass-catching situations.