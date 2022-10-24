Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 7 vs. Browns

Oct 24, 2022 at 01:05 PM
Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102422-Houston
Terrance Williams/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) celebrates after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore.

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7:

  • In his first game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for three weeks, Justin Houston played just 16 snaps but made the most of them with two sacks and two hurries. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Houston the second-highest grade on the defense (78.7).
  • Gus Edwards played about a third of the snaps (36%) but got the rock most of the time he was on the field. In 26 snaps, Edwards had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards got the same number of snaps that J.K. Dobbins saw in his first game back in Week 3 against the Patriots, but Edwards saw nine more carries. Edwards had the Ravens' highest grade from PFF (78.6).
  • Justice Hill had 20 snaps and Kenyan Drake had 17, with neither too far behind Edwards. Hill saw the fewest carries (five) but averaged 5.2 yards per carry. He had a nearly extremely costly fumble in the fourth quarter. After running for 119 yards last week against the Giants, Drake had just five yards on 11 carries this week.
  • The Ravens utilized their reliable Swiss Army knife offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. He stepped in for nine snaps at left tackle to spell Ronnie Stanley, then took over for Morgan Moses, who is still shaking off a heel injury, in the fourth quarter. Mekari played 24 snaps, Stanley had 55 and Moses had 49.
  • Linebacker Patrick Queen has put together three straight very strong games. On Sunday, he had one sack and three tackles for loss, delivering a PFF grade of 76.0. in terms of run defense, tackling, pass rush and coverage, it was his most steady game across the board. Queen played all but one defensive snap.
  • Tight end Josh Oliver continues to see his role grow, as he played a season-high 31 snaps (38%). Oliver was targeted with one pass that he nearly hauled in for a touchdown. He had a strong grade of 72.5 in run blocking but 28.9 in pass blocking.
  • In his first game back from the foot injury that sidelined him for two weeks, wide receiver Rashod Bateman saw his usual workload of 36 snaps (56%).

