Snap Counts: Jimmy Smith Had a Chance to Play Hero vs. Rams

With all the injuries in the Ravens secondary, Head Coach John Harbaugh called Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams a "all-hands-on-deck" situation.
That certainly played out in Sunday's 20-19 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the Ravens' snap counts:
- Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith had a chance to play hero. Smith, 33, has made it clear that this could be his final season, but he wanted to help the Ravens get into the playoffs any way he could. He got his opportunity Sunday, making his first start of the season and playing all 58 defensive snaps. On the shelf for much of the year, Smith never came off the field against the Rams. Smith made a huge play late in the game, making a 4-yard tackle for loss that forced a fourth-and-5 on the Rams' final offensive drive. The Rams converted, however, on a tight completion to Odell Beckham Jr. with Tavon Young draped all over him, spoiling Smith's swan song.
- Speaking of Young, he also played 100% of the snaps. It was the first time he had done that since his 2016 rookie season when he was a full-time starter. Young finished with a team-high nine tackles, including seven solo.
- Cornerback Chris Westry was active for the game but didn't play a single defensive snap. Kevon Seymour was the Ravens' third corner, playing 69% of the snaps. Westry was limited to six special teams snaps.
- Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played every defensive snap for the first time in his career. The Ravens were short-handed without rookie Odafe Oweh and Pernell McPhee inactive. Bowser delivered with a crucial sack and forced fumble.
- Center Trystan Colon played the entire game in relief of Bradley Bozeman, who got too ill to play just before the game began. It was his third time doing so, as he also stepped in against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati last season.
- Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell gave it his all in what could be his final couple games left. Though he played just eight snaps last week, Campbell played 72% of the defensive snaps against the Rams. He made four tackles.
- Rookie wide receiver Tylan Wallace out-snapped veteran Sammy Watkins, 20-14. Neither saw a target from Tyler Huntley.