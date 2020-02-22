SociaLight: Bradley Bozeman Crushes a 72-Ounce Steak Challenge

C Bradley Bozeman smiles after eating a 72 oz. steak at The Big Texan.

They say everything's bigger in Texas. That includes their steaks and now Bradley Bozeman's stomach.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas calls itself the "Home of the World Famous Free 72 Ounce Steak." Diners are challenged to eat a shrimp cocktail, baked potato, buttered roll and the famous 4.5-pound steak in one hour.

The contest has very specific rules, but if the diner eats the entire meal (without becoming ill), the meal is free.

Well, Bozeman's anti-bullying tour of the United States led him through Amarillo this week and there's no eating challenge too tough for an offensive lineman.

View this post on Instagram

Light work.

A post shared by Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) on

Think he saved room for dessert? His teammates can help him out there.

England may have "The Great British Bake Off," but the Ravens squad is bringing their own version across the pond.

The NFL brought expert baker Bree Miller (of Bree's Cakes) to the Pro Bowl to challenge the all-stars to test their skills in the kitchen. Each contestant was given three minutes to decorate their own cake and compete with Miller's creation. You can probably guess whose cakes looked better …

First up was Matthew Judon, who was tasked with drawing his own jersey on the cake, but chose to put his own twist on the assignment. Judon naturally says that he won.

View this post on Instagram

This game is called I win.

A post shared by Matthew Judon (@man_dammn9) on

Marlon Humphrey argued in the comments that his cake was better. Thoughts?

The Oklahoma guys took on the challenge together, or as Orlando Brown Jr. called them: "Chef Boyar'Zeus and Mr. Stealyogirl." Mark Andrews broke out the Salt Bae touch, but it seems like Chef Boyar'Zeus did more talking than decorating.

Even former Raven turned Packer Za'Darius Smith got in on the fun.

Maybe leave the decorating to Bree, guys.

