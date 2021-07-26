SociaLight: John Harbaugh Throws Out Creative First Pitch

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Leave it to Coach Harbaugh to make the most epic first pitch. The Super Bowl-[add]winning head coach put his own twist on his first pitch at Sunday's Orioles game… which meant throwing a football.

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde caught Harbs' "pitch" sporting a football helmet (naturally). Hyde and Harbaugh have developed a friendship over their joint tenure in Baltimore and Harbaugh has hosted him at Ravens practice.

Harbaugh also caught up with another Baltimore legend at the park, the "Iron Man" Cal Ripken Jr.

Ripken has been a vocal supporter of the Ravens and the "other No. 8."

Baltimore loves their Birds!

