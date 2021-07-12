SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Crosses Kids Up During Annual Fun Day with LJ

Jul 12, 2021 at 03:21 PM
Lamar Jackson is dedicated to his hometown community, but he'll still roast them in a little one-on-one.

For the third year, he hosted his annual "Fun Day with LJ" through his Forever Dreamers foundation. Local kids in South Florida could come for football, food and some quality time with the MVP. But, he showed no mercy.

He could truly play any position on the field, and Marlon Humphrey is taking note.

Pro tip: don't challenge Lamar in slides.

It's pretty special for his community to have a superstar truly invest in them. Jackson took countless photos with young fans. Another successful "Fun Day with LJ"!

Advertising