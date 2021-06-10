SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Other Ravens Not Fans of the Cicadas

If there's one thing everyone in Maryland can relate to right now, it's being overtaken by cicadas.
The 17-year Brood X has invaded the Baltimore area, and the Ravens Under Armour Performance Center is no different.
It's the first time many Ravens players have experienced the large bugs, and most aren't fans.
Patrick Queen is an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, but even he had a message for the creatures. "At the end of the day, do not touch me," he said.
Agreed.
Who needs music or crowd noise at practice when you have a choir of cicadas?
Honestly, the bugs seem more like small birds, but I've heard they won't be around much longer. Here's hoping it's all clear before training camp.