SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

Nov 03, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Cassie Calvert

via @new_era8 on Instagram

The Ravens had a well-timed bye week that allowed the Ravens dads to celebrate Halloween with their little ones. That included Lamar Jackson, who shared precious photos of his daughter Milan, who he calls by her nickname Lani, dressed as Pebbles from "The Flintstones" for the holiday.

Jackson beamed when asked about his daughter's costume on Wednesday. "You liked it? She look good?"

What Lamar didn't say was whether or not he dressed up with her. He might have to get on Brandon Williams' level. Love this entire family "Wizard of Oz" coordination!

Or a whole family of dinos like the Boyles?

Cuteness all around!

