SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Edition of Madden Is Finally Here 

Aug 22, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

082220-SociaLight
@Ravens/Twitter
Lamar Jackson on Madden 21 Cover

The unanimous MVP quarterback was a shoo-in to land this year's "Madden" cover. By now, you've seen the covers.

The copies are finally here and they're perfect.

There was no doubt that the people's Madden champ, Hollywood Brown, would immediately hit the sticks with the new game. You can re-watch his stream on Twitch.

The best part? He auctioned off the Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to keep his own quarterback. That's loyalty.

These two are inseparable!

View this post on Instagram

schemin

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on

For teammate Patrick Queen, sure it's cool that his quarterback graced the cover. But, Queen was really thrilled to see himself in the actual game.

It sounds like a Queen vs. Brown Madden matchup is coming soon. Sorry Patrick, I think we know who we're taking in that contest.

Related Content

QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Adding More Tricks to His Bag

Matt Skura returns to team drills. Ravens explore using Patrick Ricard's tight end skills. Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss talks four-headed monster and views veteran Mark Ingram II as an ascending player.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Gets Day Off to Rest Arm

Rookie linebacker Malik Harrison showed his run-stuffing power twice on the goal line. Chuck Clark had a couple nice pass breakups. Jaleel Scott hauls in an impressive juggling catch.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Calais Campbell looks like a steal. No Dez signing is a commentary on the Ravens' young receivers. A playoff bubble seems pretty sensible.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Miles Boykin Feels Confidence, Not Pressure

Second-year receiver Miles Boykin won't let speculation about Dez Bryant hurt his focus at training camp.
LB Patrick Queen
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Pushing Himself to Learn Defense Quickly

L.J. Fort is mentoring rookie linebackers. Special teams could be Jaleel Scott's path to the 53-man roster. John Harbaugh sends thoughts to Ron Rivera, who is beginning his battle with cancer.
Left: S Chuck Clark; Right: S Earl Thomas III
news

Practice Report: Tempers Flare Between Ravens Safeties

Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark got into it after an offensive touchdown. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown scored two long touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver James Proche II continues to stand out.
QB Lamar Jackson & WR Willie Snead IV
news

Late for Work 8/21: Ravens Are Among Top Candidates to Be NFL's Next Dynasty

Is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the X factor in the AFC North race? Michael Vick says he can live vicariously through Lamar Jackson. Do the Ravens even need a No. 3 tight end when they have Patrick Ricard?
CB Marlon Humphrey
news

Marlon Humphrey's Championship Hunger Goes Way Back

After winning a state title in high school and a national championship in college, Marlon Humphrey strives for nothing less than a Super Bowl victory for the Ravens in 2020.
Dez Bryant at UAPC
news

Late for Work 8/20: Dez Bryant Shows Off Before Today's Reported Tryout

Tyus Bowser is off to a strong start. Lamar Jackson lands an endorsement deal with Oakley. What is the ceiling/floor for the Ravens' win total?
D.J. Fluker Cut His Body Fat in Half, Now Looks to Win a Starting Job
news

D.J. Fluker Cut His Body Fat in Half, Now Looks to Win a Starting Job

A leaner, stronger D.J. Fluker spent the offseason transforming his body to prepare for a training camp competition at right tackle.
TE Nick Boyle
news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle's Receiving Can Help Offset Hayden Hurst Loss

Eli Wolf suffers an injury late in practice; Harbaugh targets end of the month to solidify starting offensive line; Queen and Harrison are learning quickly.

Advertising