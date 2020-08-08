SociaLight: Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Fish in the Pond By Practice Fields

The veterans have begun their strength and conditioning program as they ramp up to training camp which means more down time at the Under Armour Performance Center than they're used to.
Luckily for them, they've found a way to entertain themselves before camp gets reel busy.
(See what I did there?)
Marcus Peters has the juice on the field and with a fishing rod. Peters was the first to strike when he joined Marlon Humphrey and DeShon Elliott for a little trip down to the pond by the Ravens practice fields.
Marlon wasn't quite as lucky on day one, but like the true pro he is, made adjustments, recouped and came back stronger for take two.