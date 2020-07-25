SociaLight: Mark Ingram Looks Stronger Than Ever

Mark Ingram II is the latest Raven to demonstrate why most of us could never be professional athletes.
Ingram posted snippets of his workout this week, doing core work on a BOSU ball that many of us wouldn't be able to do standing on solid ground.
There's been a lot of buzz about second-round rookie J.K. Dobbins, but do not sleep on the 30-year-old Ingram.
The veterans are spending their last few days working at home, while the rookies and quarterbacks have reported to Baltimore.
Most importantly, they have to find their new pasta spot.