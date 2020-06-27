SociaLight: Reviewing All the Impressive Offseason Workouts

We missed seeing Hollywood Brown in the building for offseason workouts, but his social media accounts have made up for the lost time. The star receiver has posted epic workouts all offseason and his latest video has put NFL cornerbacks on notice.
The driveway JUGS workouts were next level too.
Teammates Justice Hill and Miles Boykin were inspired.
The squad had to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still found ways to put in work together. Thankfully, the content has held us over until they return for training camp.
Meanwhile in Texas…
Would you attempt Marlon Humphrey's cross training?
Mark Ingram's staying ready.
New Raven D.J. Fluker had a message for the Ravens Flock.
Matt Skura and Chuck Clark turned their garages into home gyms.
Personally, I'm a little jealous of J.K. Dobbins' beach gym.
Does a cannonball count as cross training?
Regardless of their offseason training style, the squad will be back and ready to work come training camp! I can't wait!