Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 09:00 AM

SociaLight: Reviewing All the Impressive Offseason Workouts

Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

062720-SociaLight
Overtime/Overtime
WR Marquise Brown

We missed seeing Hollywood Brown in the building for offseason workouts, but his social media accounts have made up for the lost time. The star receiver has posted epic workouts all offseason and his latest video has put NFL cornerbacks on notice.

The driveway JUGS workouts were next level too.

Teammates Justice Hill and Miles Boykin were inspired.

The squad had to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still found ways to put in work together. Thankfully, the content has held us over until they return for training camp.

Meanwhile in Texas…

Would you attempt Marlon Humphrey's cross training?

Mark Ingram's staying ready.

New Raven D.J. Fluker had a message for the Ravens Flock.

Matt Skura and Chuck Clark turned their garages into home gyms.

Personally, I'm a little jealous of J.K. Dobbins' beach gym.

View this post on Instagram

Some light beach work with @jk.dobbins2 this week. You can’t [live and die] by the sand. It shouldn’t be a tool that is regularly used in your program. To us, the sand is a great way to reduce a beating on the joints (especially during these COVID times. These guys haven’t had an off season that lasted this long ever.) as well as to get in some solid metabolic conditioning. We did some open field drills and then transitioned to RB specific reactive movements. At the end we did a “2-minute” MetCon Drill — 8 completions with a 5 yard burst after catch down the field, followed by a 2 minute break, and then another 8 completions with a 5 yard burst back to finish up the day. Great work brother. — Don’t just train. #PER4ORM ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A post shared by PER4ORM (@per4orm) on

Does a cannonball count as cross training?

Regardless of their offseason training style, the squad will be back and ready to work come training camp! I can't wait!

Related Content

Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: DT Justin Madubuike
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens will have a strong rotation on the defensive eline. Matt Skura deserves a standing ovation. The strongest position group isn't hard to find.
WR Willie Snead; WR Devin Duvernay; WR Miles Boykin
news

Ravens Are Going to 'Ask a Lot' of Miles Boykin This Year

Second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin will be a big part of a multiple offense that will feature a lot of different weapons.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 6/26: Analysts (Again) Debate Whether Lamar Jackson Takes Too Many Hits

Miles Boykin says Jackson's spectacular play in games is 'toned down' from what he does in practice. The Ravens are among the best in the league at retaining and developing homegrown talent. Tyler Huntley is the fourth-highest-graded rookie quarterback.
DE Derek Wolfe; DE Calais Campbell
news

Wink Martindale on How Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe Will Impact Defense

The Ravens blitzed more than any other team in the league last year. Will that remain the case in 2020 if Baltimore gets better pressure up front?
WR Marquise Brown Graphic
news

Hollywood Brown Steers Ravens to 'Madden 20' Super Bowl Title

Marquise Brown took down Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Checkdown's Madden 20 Super Bowl.
QB Lamar Jackson; G Bradley Bozeman; G Patrick Mekari
news

Late for Work 6/25: Ravens Roster Is Ranked the Best in NFL

ESPN's Josina Anderson disputes a report that the Ravens have recently had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. Lamar Jackson is No. 5 in Chris Simms' quarterback rankings. Miles Boykin is key to the Ravens offense being even better in 2020.
Left: Marlon Humphrey; Right: Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Who could the Ravens sign for the 90th roster spot? Could Hollywood Brown be featured in the return game?
DeMarcus Ware; Julius Erving; Ryan Howard
news

'Chasing Greatness' Series Made Ravens' Zoom Meetings Must-See Events

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale had an All-Star cast of guest speakers in the Ravens' meetings, stressing culture and camaraderie while players were out of the building.
Antonio Brown
news

Late for Work 6/24: Ravens Reportedly Had 'Discussions' About Antonio Brown 

Pundits are confident in Patrick Queen. Chuck Clark is a reason why the Ravens shouldn't trade for Jamal Adams. Fan attendance could look different for every team. 
How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack
news

How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack

It's not just deep balls that the Ravens want to hit more of in 2020. It's improving on throws outside, intermediate and downfield.
Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense
news

Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense

Because of lost practice time this offseason, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman doesn't want to introduce too many new things into the Ravens offense.

Advertising