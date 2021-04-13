SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Now a Cowboy Model

Apr 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

041321-SociaLight
Boot Barn/Boot Barn
CB Marlon Humphrey for Boot Barn

He's been "Fruit Punch," "Coach Humph," and "All-Pro Marlo." Now Marlon Humphrey is adding another title to his resume: "Cowboy Humph."

His modeling campaign for Boot Barn, titled "To The End of The Earth," features the "NFL Rising Star" alongside Alyssa Carson, a Mars astronaut trainee. The lookbook is designed to tell "the story of an untamed space odyssey metaphorically channeling 2021 as mankind chases into the unknown with the heart of a cowboy."

When the Ravens played the Titans in Nashville in last season's playoffs, Marlon went shopping at Boot Barn to get a cowboy hat to rock with his cowboy boots. Is this where it all started? I like to imagine Boot Barn saw his postgame fit and knew they needed him in their next campaign.

Humphrey shot the campaign back in January and offered a little teaser of what was to come.

Naturally, his teammates loved it.

He's always been a fashionable guy and puts lots of thought into his gameday arrival looks. Will we see his new cowboy fit next season? I think so.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 4/13: Pundit Makes the Case Against Signing Jadeveon Clowney and Antonio Brown

Deion Sanders says Ray Lewis and Ed Reed want to be college coaches. Is adding a safety in the draft a luxury or priority? Would the Ravens take a running back in the first round? The ideal first two picks for the Ravens.
news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney to Browns Talk Heats Up

Bengals GM says they will not get "greedy" looking to trade out of No. 5 spot. Steelers don't normally target left tackle in the first round, but they could this year. 
news

Late for Work 4/12: Veteran Edge Rusher Justin Houston Will Reportedly Visit Ravens

Ravens reportedly 'keeping tabs' on Jadeveon Clowney. More trade back talk. John Harbaugh recounts the wild "Monday Night Football" game against the Cleveland Browns. Pundits name another free agent receiver fit.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Sammy Watkins came off well in his initial media session. One reason why an edge rusher may not happen in the first round and other positions that won't be selected.
news

Ravens Cheerleader Is a Finalist for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Summer Wilson, 30, is one of 15 finalists for the Sports Illustrated 'Swim Search,' with a chance to be one of six people featured in the magazine.
news

SociaLight: Patrick Queen Petitions Lamar Jackson for No. 8

Ravens players are interested in switching their jersey numbers if the new rule proposal passes later this month, as expected.
news

Late for Work 4/9: If Not Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster Would've Picked Chiefs Over Ravens

Anthony Miller named as a trade target for the Ravens. New mock draft has a surprise pick landing in Baltimore.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Peter Schrager's Surprise Cornerback Pick 

Going against the trend of most mock drafts, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager can picture the Ravens taking a cornerback in Round 1.
news

Anquan Boldin Helps His Hometown Gain Vaccine Access

Former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin is still delivering in the clutch, helping people in his hometown gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Late for Work 4/8: Antonio Brown Trains With Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown Again, Adding Fuel to Rumors

Former NFL Head Coach Jim Mora Jr. says we're just seeing the beginning of Lamar Jackson's greatness. A first-round, trade-back scenario for the Ravens. Re-signing Anthony Levine Sr. gets a 'B' grade. Analytics show Ravens are best fit for LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
news

Mailbag: Any Clue on Which Direction Ravens Will Go in Draft?

Which receiver could the Ravens draft if two popular picks are gone? Will the Ravens make another move in free agency before the draft?
Advertising