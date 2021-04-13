SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Now a Cowboy Model

He's been "Fruit Punch," "Coach Humph," and "All-Pro Marlo." Now Marlon Humphrey is adding another title to his resume: "Cowboy Humph."
His modeling campaign for Boot Barn, titled "To The End of The Earth," features the "NFL Rising Star" alongside Alyssa Carson, a Mars astronaut trainee. The lookbook is designed to tell "the story of an untamed space odyssey metaphorically channeling 2021 as mankind chases into the unknown with the heart of a cowboy."
When the Ravens played the Titans in Nashville in last season's playoffs, Marlon went shopping at Boot Barn to get a cowboy hat to rock with his cowboy boots. Is this where it all started? I like to imagine Boot Barn saw his postgame fit and knew they needed him in their next campaign.
Humphrey shot the campaign back in January and offered a little teaser of what was to come.
Naturally, his teammates loved it.
He's always been a fashionable guy and puts lots of thought into his gameday arrival looks. Will we see his new cowboy fit next season? I think so.