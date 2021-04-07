SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Races His Dog in the 40-Yard Dash

Apr 07, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

040721-SociaLight
@marlon_humphrey/Twitter
CB Marlon Humphrey

Draft prospects have been blowing away analysts with their 40-yard dash times this Pro Day season. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has taken note and is always up for a challenge.

Marlon stepped up to the plate with his dog, Ali. They clocked in at a very unofficial 4.1. Could we get a stopwatch check on that one?

Marlon ran a 4.41 at the 2017 Combine, by the way.

Trace McSorley also took part in the challenge. Which dog do you think wins?

Nothing will ever top Marlon's workout from last offseason, but racing your dog is good cardio nonetheless.

Mark Andrews is also getting creative with his training, turning a tennis court into the gridiron. He's got some hops too!

