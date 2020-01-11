SociaLight: Whose Head Coach Is Cooler Than Ours?

Much has been said (and written) about how much fun the Ravens are having this year. Coach Harbaugh is feeding off the players' energy and really embracing it. His team loves it.
It's not the first time this year he's supported one of his player's clothing lines. He gave Lamar's Era 8 apparel rave reviews earlier this season.
Multiple players have called him a "player's coach" and Marshal Yanda said the team's success starts with him.
His weekly tradition this season has been photobombing the captains' pregame picture.
Harbs has even embraced Mark Ingram's slogan "Big Truss."
His team made sure to give him a game ball at the conclusion of the regular season.
You can tell he shares a special bond with his players. Coach calls the team a family, and that starts with him!