SociaLight: The Humphrey Family Christmas Video Returns

For the fourth year in a row, the Humphrey family Christmas video has made its anticipated return. We weren't sure if the video would return this year, but fortunately, it's one thing 2020 has not cost us.
Did you catch good ole Saint Nick?
The five Humphrey kids (Marlon and siblings Brittley, Breona, Maudrecus and Marion), along with parents Bobby and Barbara, have made this an annual tradition and it has become a cherished part of the holiday season for the Ravens Flock. This family has a lot of talent!
Last year, they were the Jackson 5.
In 2018, they spread Christmas cheer throughout Baltimore.
2017 was set in the Big Apple, when Mom got into a bit of trouble…
This year was slightly less elaborate due to COVID restrictions, but it is still sure to bring a smile to your face this holiday season! Happy Holidays!