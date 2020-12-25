SociaLight: The Humphrey Family Christmas Video Returns

Dec 25, 2020 at 03:27 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Coordinator

122520-SociaLight

For the fourth year in a row, the Humphrey family Christmas video has made its anticipated return. We weren't sure if the video would return this year, but fortunately, it's one thing 2020 has not cost us.

Did you catch good ole Saint Nick?

The five Humphrey kids (Marlon and siblings Brittley, Breona, Maudrecus and Marion), along with parents Bobby and Barbara, have made this an annual tradition and it has become a cherished part of the holiday season for the Ravens Flock. This family has a lot of talent!

Last year, they were the Jackson 5.

In 2018, they spread Christmas cheer throughout Baltimore.

2017 was set in the Big Apple, when Mom got into a bit of trouble…

This year was slightly less elaborate due to COVID restrictions, but it is still sure to bring a smile to your face this holiday season! Happy Holidays!

Related Content

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Giants

See who the analysts are predicting will win the Week 16 game between the Ravens and Giants.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale on Potential Head Coaching Opportunities

Greg Roman says nobody is playing better than Lamar Jackson down the stretch. Matthew Judon's second straight Pro Bowl season has been impressive. Roman pays respects to friend and Hall of Famer Kevin Greene.
news

Ravens and The Flock Raised $100,000 for Charities Through Fan Cutouts

The fan cutouts at M&T Bank Stadium raised money for the Maryland Food Bank, Salvation Army, United Way, American Cancer Society and TAPS.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants

Get the broadcast information and places where you can watch and listen to the game if not on TV.
news

Late for Work 12/24: Ravens Making Strong Case They're the Best Team in AFC North

The Ravens played their best half this season against the Jaguars. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale keeps opposing coaches guessing.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Calais Campbell continues to rest his calf and nine Ravens sat out Wednesday overall. Meanwhile, the Giants don't know who their quarterback will be Sunday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Focused on Winning, Not Help Needed

The Ravens aren't sure which Giants quarterback they will see. Baltimore's backup quarterback situation is in flux. Back-to-back Pro Bowls lift Marlon Humphrey's stature.
news

Lamar Jackson Reacts to Not Making the Pro Bowl

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's 'cool with it' and that there are a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC.
news

Mailbag: Are Ravens the NFL's Most Battle-Tested Team?

Is the pass rush similar to last year? Will the Ravens keep Yannick Ngakoue? Will the Ravens use Tyre Phillips in goal-line situations?
news

Late for Work 12/23: Pundits Believe Jackson Is Regaining His MVP Form

Ravens continue to rise in the power rankings. Colin Cowherd revisits his 16-0 prediction. Ravens add a first-round edge rusher in the latest 2021 mock draft.
news

Rookie Class Is Playing a Big Role Down the Stretch

The Ravens' quest to make the playoffs is being aided by a 2020 rookie class that has risen to the occasion.

Advertising