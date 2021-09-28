SociaLight: This Ravens Fan Gets A Leg Tattoo for Every Win 

You may think you're a diehard Ravens fan, but you're not on Nic Cullison's level.
Cullison grew up in the Baltimore area and was raised by his dad to be a devoted Ravens fan. Now active military and based in Oklahoma, he's carried on his fandom no matter where his career has taken him.
But the tattoos? It all started after the win against Kansas City.
I wasn't sure if it was real or not. Now, I can in fact, confirm it's real.
So, I had to ask. "Why??"
"The Ravens Chiefs game is one of those things that I've looked forward too and dreaded at the same time every year. But no matter what, I back the Flock to anyone who says otherwise," Cullison said. "Before the game I told my wife that if we win (because I had a feeling this was the year we were going to pull it off when we had our backs to the wall) that I was getting it tattooed on me. So, after they won, she was like, 'Okay, let's do this.'"
Cullison's wife, Naomi, is an esthetician, but an aspiring tattoo artist. So, who better to practice on?
Listen, agree or not, the man has a point, "It's not your leg!"
After Justin Tucker's record-setting field goal for the win, Nic had to make a decision.
"I was stuck in a crossroads of am I going to continue this or not." Cullison said. "But, when he kicked that ball from 66 yards, as soon as it hit the back of the net, it was decided. We are going to ride this thing out!"
Cullison lost his father to cancer in 2015, but knows he'd support his tattoo journey and is surely watching from above.
"Honestly, if I have it my way, I'll keep going with wins ending with Lamar holding the Lombardi!"
Here's hoping, Nic.