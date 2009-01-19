Sources: Jets Focus On Ryan

Jan 19, 2009 at 05:14 AM
e4d658d9069e421b9d6a05e33cbf53da.jpg


NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Jets' coaching search may be over now that the Baltimore Ravens' season has ended.

The Jets were expected to offer Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan their head coaching job as early as Monday after Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 23-14 in the AFC championship.

The 46-year-old Ryan would replace the fired Eric Mangini and take over a team that started last season 8-3, but missed the playoffs with quarterback Brett Favre after a late-season collapse.

It became apparent that Ryan was at the top of the Jets' list of candidates when several other teams filled their coaching vacancies and New York's remained open. The Jets needed Baltimore's season to end before they could offer him the job.

ESPN reported Sunday night that the Jets notified the other candidates, including offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, of their decision to hire Ryan as coach.

The Jets declined comment through team spokesman Bruce Speight.

Ryan is the son of former NFL coach Buddy Ryan and twin brother of Cleveland defensive coordinator Rob Ryan. He has been the Ravens' defensive coordinator the last four seasons.

Baltimore has been ranked in the top six in total yardage allowed under Ryan, including second overall this season while leading the NFL with 34 takeaways.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh had high praise for Ryan after the Ravens fell a win short of the Super Bowl.

"He should have an opportunity to be a head coach soon," Harbaugh said, "and he's deserving of it."

Ryan, who also interviewed for the St. Louis Rams job, impressed the Jets when he met for several hours with team officials earlier this month.

If hired, this would be the first head coaching job for Ryan, who is said to be well liked among his players because of his straightforward, no-nonsense style.

The Jets interviewed at least five other candidates, including Arizona assistant head coach/offensive line coach Russ Grimm, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Ron Meeks, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and fired Boston College coach Jeff Jagodzinski.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 7

The Ravens will use their purple jerseys and white pants for a second straight week.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Week 7 showdown between AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast on CBS.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Ravens (5-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) in a key AFC North matchup.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Against the odds, the Ravens should be fine at offensive tackle without Ronnie Stanley. Le'Veon Bell could have his largest role yet. It sure seems the organization wants to sign DeShon Elliott to a new deal.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins Ruled Out

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (back) seems ready to play. Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) is questionable.
news

News & Notes: There's 'Hostility in the Air' for Bengals

Nick Boyle has a solid first week of practice. Joe Burrow has been resting his voice, but he'll face a loud crowd on Sunday. Practice squad defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is working with the offensive line.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

See the stats behind the Week 7 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Pundit Picks: These Three Analysts Are Picking the Bengals

See who the pundits believe will win the Week 7 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/22: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Showdown

Mark Andrews is No. 1 in NFL.com's tight end rankings. Wink Martindale could be in demand when head coaching jobs open up. Two right tackles are identified as potential trade targets for the Ravens.
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman (Back) Returns to Practice

Stopping a dynamic Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will be a challenge for Baltimore. Wink Martindale uses a basketball analogy to describe Josh Bynes. Ravens have confidence in Trystan Colon if he steps in at center.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Helps a Fan Name His Baby Lamar

A father expecting a baby boy asked Lamar Jackson to help him convince his partner to name the child after the MVP.
news

At the Top of Tight End Heap, Mark Andrews Plans to Keep 'Going Off'

Off to the best start of his career, Mark Andrews has solidified his place among the NFL's top tight ends.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising