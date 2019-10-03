Special Teams Ace Brynden Trawick Placed on IR

After missing the last two games with an elbow injury, safety/special teams ace Brynden Trawick was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Trawick was signed in August, beginning his second tenure with the team. He played his first three NFL seasons (2013-16) in Baltimore, making the team as an undrafted rookie from Troy.

Trawick had three tackles in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins before suffering his injury Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He has also played with the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans, making the Pro Bowl on special teams with the Titans in 2017.