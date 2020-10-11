Special Teams Ace Otaro Alaka Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Oct 11, 2020 at 05:02 PM
101120-NEWS-Otara-Alaka
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Otara Alaka

The Ravens have played well on special teams this season, but they lost a key member of that unit on Sunday.

Inside linebacker Otaro Alaka is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Alaka did not play a single snap on defense this season, but he was a mainstay on special teams whose playing time had been steadily increasing, from 48 percent of special teams snaps in Week 1, to a season-high 63 percent of special teams snaps in Week 4.

"It looks bad, he'll probably be out for the year, so we're very disappointed about that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He had been doing a really great job on special teams, he was really coming on."

Alaka made the 53-man roster last year as an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M. He spent most of the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in September, and he also suffered a season-ending knee injury during his sophomore year in college. However, Alaka has always shown determination to bounce back.

"Just another adversity in his career," Harbaugh said. "It's part of his journey now and he's going to make the most of it."

The Ravens have two players with special teams experience who were inactive Sunday, Chris Moore and Justice Hill. Both may play a larger role on special teams with Alaka no longer available.

Gameday Photos: Ravens vs. Bengals

Check out the action from the Week 5 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

M&T Bank Stadium Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
1 / 97

M&T Bank Stadium Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
2 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
3 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
CB Khalil Dorsey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
4 / 97

CB Khalil Dorsey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Derek Wolfe and DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
5 / 97

DE Derek Wolfe and DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
6 / 97

DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
7 / 97

RB Gus Edwards Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
8 / 97

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Crucial Catch cleats Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
9 / 97

Crucial Catch cleats Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB J.K. Dobbins Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
10 / 97

RB J.K. Dobbins Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
11 / 97

OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
12 / 97

OLB Matthew Judon Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Robert Griffin III Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
13 / 97

QB Robert Griffin III Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/C Bradley Bozeman, G/C Patrick Mekari and C/G Matt Skura Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
14 / 97

G/C Bradley Bozeman, G/C Patrick Mekari and C/G Matt Skura Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson and QB Robert Griffin III Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
15 / 97

QB Lamar Jackson and QB Robert Griffin III Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay, WR/RS Willie Snead IV and WR James Proche II Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
16 / 97

WR Devin Duvernay, WR/RS Willie Snead IV and WR James Proche II Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram II Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
17 / 97

RB Mark Ingram II Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens secondary Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
18 / 97

Ravens secondary Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
19 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G D.J. Fluker and T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
20 / 97

G D.J. Fluker and T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
21 / 97

DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
22 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
23 / 97

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

AP Images
Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, left, gives a fist bump to head coach John Harbaugh prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
24 / 97

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, left, gives a fist bump to head coach John Harbaugh prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

AP Images
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker works out prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
25 / 97

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker works out prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
26 / 97

CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
27 / 97

DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Justin Madubuike, DE Calais Campbell, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
28 / 97

DT Justin Madubuike, DE Calais Campbell, DE Derek Wolfe, DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
29 / 97

OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens team huddle Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
30 / 97

Ravens team huddle Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens team huddle Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
31 / 97

Ravens team huddle Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens enter M&T Bank Stadium Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
32 / 97

Ravens enter M&T Bank Stadium Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
S Chuck Clark Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
33 / 97

S Chuck Clark Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G/C Bradley Bozeman Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
34 / 97

G/C Bradley Bozeman Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
35 / 97

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
36 / 97

RB Gus Edwards Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
37 / 97

QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
38 / 97

QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
K Justin Tucker Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
39 / 97

K Justin Tucker Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
40 / 97

WR Devin Duvernay Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
41 / 97

OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram II Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
42 / 97

RB Mark Ingram II Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
43 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
44 / 97

TE Mark Andrews Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
45 / 97

TE Mark Andrews Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
46 / 97

DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
47 / 97

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
48 / 97

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
49 / 97

WR Devin Duvernay Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
50 / 97

QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) holds on to the ball after making a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
51 / 97

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) holds on to the ball after making a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

AP Images
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is congratulated by offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
52 / 97

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is congratulated by offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, scrambles for yardage against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
53 / 97

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, center, scrambles for yardage against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
54 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
55 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
56 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon and ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
57 / 97

OLB Matthew Judon and ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
58 / 97

DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
59 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
60 / 97

OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
RB J.K. Dobbins Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
61 / 97

RB J.K. Dobbins Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
62 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
63 / 97

DE Calais Campbell Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
64 / 97

S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
65 / 97

S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
66 / 97

S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
67 / 97

S DeShon Elliott Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
68 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
69 / 97

QB Lamar Jackson Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen and S Chuck Clark Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
70 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen and S Chuck Clark Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
71 / 97

WR Devin Duvernay Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Jaylon Ferguson, ILB Patrick Queen and DE Jihad Ward Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
72 / 97

OLB Jaylon Ferguson, ILB Patrick Queen and DE Jihad Ward Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
73 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
74 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
75 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
76 / 97

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
77 / 97

OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
78 / 97

OLB Pernell McPhee Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Defensive coordinator Don Martindale Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
79 / 97

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
80 / 97

CB Marcus Peters Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen, bottom left, collects a fumble by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, bottom right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
81 / 97

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen, bottom left, collects a fumble by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, bottom right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, center, holds the ball while running with teammates celebrating his interception on a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
82 / 97

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, center, holds the ball while running with teammates celebrating his interception on a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP Images
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
83 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
84 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
85 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen and ILB Malik Harrison Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
86 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen and ILB Malik Harrison Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
87 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
88 / 97

ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens defense celebrates a touchdown by ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
89 / 97

Ravens defense celebrates a touchdown by ILB Patrick Queen Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens staff wave the Maryland flag Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
90 / 97

Ravens staff wave the Maryland flag Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
View from Poe's Nest Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
91 / 97

View from Poe's Nest Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joey Pulone/Joey Pulone
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
92 / 97

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Derek Wolfe and DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
93 / 97

DE Derek Wolfe and DT Brandon Williams Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
DE Derek Wolfe Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
94 / 97

DE Derek Wolfe Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
95 / 97

CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
96 / 97

CB Marlon Humphrey Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens team celebration Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
97 / 97

Ravens team celebration Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Dominant Defensive Win vs. Bengals

The Ravens' defensive numbers were like something out of a Halloween horror show. The offense had a curious day. Marlon Humphrey might be the Ravens' top playmaker on either side of the ball this year.
news

Patrick Queen Wins First Matchup With Former Teammate Joe Burrow

Patrick Queen sacked Joe Burrow in the first half, forcing a fumble that Queen recovered. In the fourth quarter, Queen scooped up a fumble forced by Marlon Humphrey and raced 53 yards for a touchdown.
news

Marlon Humphrey Defensive MVP Chatter Starts After Dominating Bengals

The Ravens cornerback punched out yet another fumble that was returned for a touchdown, marking his fourth turnover this season.
news

Starting Guard Tyre Phillips Inactive vs. Bengals

For the second straight week, the Ravens will be missing a starter on the offensive line. Rookie Justin Madubuike will make his debut.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens (3-1) face an improved AFC North rival when the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) visit M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Eric DeCosta will surely contemplate countless moves before the trade deadline, and the pass rush sits atop the list that could be addressed.
news

SociaLight: How Trace McSorley Went Viral on TikTok

The Ravens' third-string quarterback is a TikTok sensation, surpassing NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Here's how.
news

News & Notes: Derek Wolfe Back in Lineup After COVID Scare 

Geno Atkins is back and remains a difference maker for Bengals. DeShon Elliott is driven to improve. John Harbaugh credits Bengals for rebuilding quickly.
news

Honor Rows: Best Buddies

Best Buddies pairs students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in one-to-one friendships at 123 schools throughout Maryland.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Ravens rookie guard Tyre Phillips is doubtful. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander and wide receiver John Ross are doubtful for Cincinnati.

Advertising