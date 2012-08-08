Starters Will Play About A Quarter vs. Falcons

Aug 08, 2012 at 07:26 AM
rice_080812.jpg


Fans will get their first look at the Ravens in 2012 game action, but don't expect to see too much from the starters in Thursday night's preseason opener in Atlanta.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he will follow the standard operating procedure of giving the first teams about a quarter of action.

"We'll be looking at anywhere from a certain set number of plays to about a quarter, maybe a quarter-plus for some of the starters," Harbaugh said. "That's kind of what we're targeting, but not everybody is on exactly the same schedule."

Some of the "senior veterans" won't play at all, Harbaugh said, perhaps referring to players likelinebacker Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed and center Matt Birk.

The starters who play longer are likely younger plays stepping into a new or expanded role.

That could include rookie tackle Kelechi Osemele if he gets the start over Bryant McKinnie, defensive end Pernell McPhee, outside linebacker Paul Kruger and rookie linebacker Courtney Upshaw if he's cleared to play. Upshaw (bruised shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday.

Asked whether he would like to play more, quarterback Joe Flacco did say it gets "a little boring" on the sideline, but added it wouldn't be wise to stay out there.

"It's not like we're in our peak physical condition that we would be on a Sunday, so you don't want to go out there and you don't want to get anybody hurt by playing them a million plays," Flacco said.

The starters typically get the most playing time in the third preseason game, which will be held at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 23 versus Jacksonville.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words Or Less: Ravens' Offensive Adaptability Is on the Test

Will the Ravens have the right counter punches for the Dolphins defense this week?

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

J.K. Dobbins is hopeful to make his debut. Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey questionable. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful.

news

Ravens Unveiling New Band Uniforms at Home Opener

The band's first new uniforms since 2008 have been infused with the Maryland flag.

news

Ravens Bring Back Mascots Edgar and Allan

Edgar and Allan were retired after the 2008 season. Now they're coming back for one year only 14 years later.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Marcus Peters, Travis Jones Practice Fully

The Ravens could get their ball-hawking cornerback on the field for a tough matchup against two top Dolphins receivers.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Double Down on Uniform

The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and white pants for the second week in a row.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins: J.K. Dobbins Practices Fully for First Time

Ravens rookie Travis Jones is back on the practice field after suffering a hyperextended knee on Aug. 21.

news

Mailbag: Who Replaces Kyle Fuller at Cornerback?

Do the Ravens need to add an offensive tackle after the Ja'Wuan James injury? Who is RB1 in Baltimore? Will we see Lamar Jackson start using his legs more?

news

Kenyan Drake Is Embracing a Career 'Reset' in Baltimore

Running back Kenyan Drake was the Ravens' lead ball carrier in Week 1, despite being with the team for less than two weeks.

news

Kyle Fuller's Season Is Over After Torn ACL

The Ravens will lean more heavily on Brandon Stephens and their rookie cornerbacks after a season-ending injury to Kyle Fuller.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 1 vs. Jets

Takeaways from the Ravens' Week 1 win over the New York Jets after looking at snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades.

news

What Joe Flacco and the Jets Said After Loss to Ravens

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco said it 'felt like another game' against his former team

Find Tickets
Advertising