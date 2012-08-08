Starters Will Play About A Quarter vs. Falcons





Fans will get their first look at the Ravens in 2012 game action, but don't expect to see too much from the starters in Thursday night's preseason opener in Atlanta.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he will follow the standard operating procedure of giving the first teams about a quarter of action.

"We'll be looking at anywhere from a certain set number of plays to about a quarter, maybe a quarter-plus for some of the starters," Harbaugh said. "That's kind of what we're targeting, but not everybody is on exactly the same schedule."

Some of the "senior veterans" won't play at all, Harbaugh said, perhaps referring to players likelinebacker Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed and center Matt Birk.

The starters who play longer are likely younger plays stepping into a new or expanded role.

That could include rookie tackle Kelechi Osemele if he gets the start over Bryant McKinnie, defensive end Pernell McPhee, outside linebacker Paul Kruger and rookie linebacker Courtney Upshaw if he's cleared to play. Upshaw (bruised shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday.

Asked whether he would like to play more, quarterback Joe Flacco did say it gets "a little boring" on the sideline, but added it wouldn't be wise to stay out there.

"It's not like we're in our peak physical condition that we would be on a Sunday, so you don't want to go out there and you don't want to get anybody hurt by playing them a million plays," Flacco said.