Starting Guard Tyre Phillips Inactive vs. Bengals

Oct 11, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

After winning the starting right guard competition as a rookie, Tyre Phillips will miss his first game of the season.

Phillips (shoulder) is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as doubtful. Veteran D.J. Fluker is expected to play right guard, starting for the second straight week, but at a different position.

Fluker started at right tackle last week when Orlando Brown Jr. shifted to left tackle to replace the injured Ronnie Stanley (shoulder). Stanley is back at left tackle against Cincinnati, which allows Brown to return to right tackle.

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike will make his NFL debut. The third-round pick from Texas A&M suffered a knee injury during training camp, but is expected to be part of the defensive line rotation this season behind starters Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe. Madubuike had some strong days in training camp prior to his injury. Defensive back Marcus Gilchrist is also active and will make his Ravens debut.

Joining Phillips as inactive for Baltimore are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, running back Justice Hill, offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo, and defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, top running back Joe Mixon (shin) is active as expected after being listed as questionable.

Inactive are cornerback Mackensie Alexander wide receiver John Ross, linebacker Markus Bailey, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland, running back Trayveon Williams and kicker Justin Seibert. Randy Bullock, who is 12 for 13 on field goal attempts this season, will handle the placekicking duties for Cincinnati.

