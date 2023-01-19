Statement From Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh on Greg Roman

Jan 19, 2023 at 01:13 PM

"Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons. He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg's great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward."

