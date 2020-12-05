Statement From Ravens President Dick Cass About Team's COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19

As you know by now, the Ravens have experienced an outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with multiple players, staff and families testing positive, being quarantined and treated. It further resulted in unprecedented changes to scheduling, practice, travel, game dates and times, and further precautions for not only our organization, but for opponents as well.

Our thoughts are with our infected players, staff and their families. They are receiving treatment and are being monitored to provide them with the best possible care, and we are hoping for a full recovery for all.

We want to thank our players. Their proactive efforts and resolve during this difficult situation were nothing short of extraordinary. We couldn't be prouder of them.

We also offer our profound appreciation to the NFL, the Steelers, the Cowboys, and the fans, for their support, understanding and flexibility during this time of unforeseen upheaval due to this coronavirus outbreak.

Adherence to Protocol

We, at the Ravens, have endeavored to preserve the sport we love. We have been and are dedicated to the health and safety of our team, our players, our staff and their families.

From the outset, we have taken the virus seriously, very seriously. The NFL, NFLPA and their medical experts developed a protocol with the health and safety of every organization in mind. Throughout the season, the NFL has updated the protocol to reflect new knowledge about the coronavirus and its spread. We believe in the protocol and made every effort to adhere to it. We strive not only to "play like a Raven" but also to "comply like a Raven."

Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link. With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly.

Based on information provided by the NFL, we have learned that we had at least four unique strains of COVID-19 in our facility. Three of the four were stopped and not spread within our organization. Unfortunately, the fourth was a highly-contagious strain and spread throughout our organization.

The Future

We cannot undo what has occurred. But, we can do our best to learn from what has happened and be vigilant moving forward to ensure that it does not happen again. As the recent experience has shown us, this virus does not need a large opening to spread within an organization, and 99% compliance is not a passing grade when dealing with this virus.