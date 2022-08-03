Mailbag: What Stats Will Rashod Bateman Put Up in Year 2?

Downing: First of all, the key to this best-case scenario is having Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. The veteran is key to the whole equation. If Stanley is back at left tackle and playing at an All-Pro level again, then I have little doubt about the offensive line getting back to its dominant level of the 2019 season. As far as the rest of the group, barring any injuries, it will be Tyler Linderbaum at center, Kevin Zeitler at right guard and Morgan Moses at right tackle. Left guard is the only spot up for grabs, and I'll go with third-year lineman Tyre Phillips in that spot. Ben Powers currently has the lead at the left guard spot, but Phillips is a talented player with a high ceiling who could surpass Powers over the course of camp. Phillips has to stay healthy and prove he can be consistent, but he could prove to be a real asset for this line if he blossoms this summer and plays to his potential.