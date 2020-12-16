Stats to Know From Ravens' Record-Setting Win Over Browns

Dec 16, 2020 at 02:43 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens' Monday Night Football win in Cleveland had more than just a Hollywood-worthy script. It had the stats to back up the storyline too.

Here are some stats to know from the Ravens' record-setting 47-42 win:

  • 89 – Combined points were the most in a game this season and the third-most on Monday Night Football history. The Los Angeles Rams-Kansas City Chiefs combined for 105 points in 2018 and the Washington Redskins-Green Bay Packers combined for 95 points in 1983.
  • 9 – Combined rushing touchdowns tied an NFL record dating back to 1922. It happened twice that year, but in both games one team (the Rock Island Independents and Racine Legion) scored all nine touchdowns. The Ravens and Browns became the first pair of teams in NFL history to each have four or more rushing touchdowns in the same game.
  • 124 – Rushing yards by Lamar Jackson were the most by a quarterback in Monday Night Football history
  • 47-42 – First time that final score has ever happened in NFL history. It's the 1,061st unique final score in league history, which is known as a "Scorigami".
  • 20 – Points scored in the final two minutes, which is the most in any game since 2013
  • 1*st* – Game to end with a safety since 2016 after the Browns lateralled seven times on the final play
  • 1*st* – Time in franchise history that the Ravens had a duo (Jackson and Gus Edwards) score at least two rushing touchdowns in the same game, per NFL Research
  • 8 – Forced fumbles by cornerback Marlon Humphrey sets a new Ravens franchise record for most in a single season, surpassing outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who had seven during his 2011 Defensive Player of the Year campaign. Humphrey had two forced fumbles in the first quarter in Cleveland.

