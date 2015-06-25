Staying Healthy Key Priority For Eugene Monroe





"Sometimes it just happens," Monroe said at mandatory minicamp. "But that's last year, and no one wants to get hurt, but the main objective for an athlete, for a football player, of training is injury prevention."

The injury in 2014 was an aberration for Monroe, who has been durable throughout his career. He's known as a hard worker in the weight room during the offseason, and missed just three games over the first five seasons of his career.

"I got rolled up [on] and that was it," Monroe said. "There was no training that could prevent that, but you just grind as hard as you can and position yourself for success."

Monroe was back to full strength when he reported for the team's mandatory minicamp last week. He has trained on his own throughout the offseason, and the 300-pound lineman said he's carrying even less body fat this year.

The Ravens will count on him to be a piece of an offensive line that is set to return all five starters and is expected to be a foundation of the offense.