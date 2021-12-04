Steelers Activate T.J. Watt From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Steelers will have their defensive leader after all, as edge rusher T.J. Watt has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list the day before facing the rival Ravens.

Watt tested positive on Monday, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, but produced a second negative test Saturday morning.

Watt is one of the league's best defensive players and has the second-most sacks (12.5). In eight career games against the Ravens, he has 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

His return is a huge boost for a Steelers defense that has surrendered 41 points in back-to-back weeks. Pittsburgh will also be without starting cornerback Joe Haden (foot), defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (ankle) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (COVID-19).

Though Watt has not been allowed to practice or be around his teammates all week, he has been participating in virtual preparation. Earlier this week, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said his team would prepare as if Watt would play.

The Steelers may also have fellow defensive leader and one of the league's top defensive lineman, Cameron Heyward, even though he missed practice Friday because of an illness.