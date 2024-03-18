 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Steelers Aren't Done After Trading for Justin Fields

Mar 18, 2024 at 12:04 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields scrambles in front of Green Bay Packers' Jonathan Owens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-9.
Morry Gash/AP Photo
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields scrambles in front of Green Bay Packers' Jonathan Owens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-9.

The first week of free agency is in the books and no team has shaken things up more than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a look at what's happened around the division so far:

Pittsburgh Steelers: Not Done After Trading for Justin Fields

The Steelers have completely remade their quarterback room. After signing Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh traded 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for picks. Pickett was reportedly not happy about the promises made to Wilson.

Then the Steelers traded for 2021 first-round quarterback Justin Fields from the Bears, and this time made it publicly clear that Wilson would be the starter.

Pittsburgh now has a veteran on a one-year deal and a young talent entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers intend to work out a long-term deal after this season.

For now, however, Wilson's veteran minimum contract is allowing Pittsburgh to be more aggressive in free agency. The Steelers are reportedly one of three teams, along with the Jets and Panthers, who will host free agent wide receiver Mike Williams, who was released by the Chargers last week.

Cleveland Browns: Why Jameis Winston Over Joe Flacco?

The Browns have also made some curious quarterback choices this offseason, as they passed on bringing back reigning Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco as their backup to Deshaun Watson.

Flacco helped push the Browns into the playoffs and led the NFL's top passing attack after he took over as the team's starter. He made it clear he wanted to return to Cleveland this offseason.

However, the Browns signed Jameis Winston instead to a contract to a deal that ended up being identical in max value ($8.7 million) to the one Flacco later inked with the Colts.

"Is Winston an upgrade or downgrade over Flacco?" ESPN’s Jake Trotter wrote. "Flacco led the league with 323 passing yards per game in his five regular-season starts with the Browns. Winston has just 10 starts combined since 2019, the season he threw 33 TDs and 30 INTs in his final year in Tampa Bay. Watson couldn't stay healthy last year. If he gets banged up again, Cleveland's season could hinge on whether Winston can match what Flacco accomplished last season."

Winston is nine years younger than Flacco, and the stats for Winston the last time he was starter versus Flacco's performance for the Browns in 2023 seem favor Winston.

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer's Malachy Gardner wrote that the Browns' decision "was a matter of head over heart." Trotter cited another possible factor.

"Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he wasn't concerned that a Flacco return might amp up the pressure on Watson going into a critical third season," Trotter wrote. "If Watson had continued to struggle out of the gate, would the fan base have clamored for Flacco? That's one thing Watson or Berry won't have to worry about now."

Cincinnati Bengals: Sheldon Rankins Signed for Interior Pressure

The Bengals reportedly won a bidding war for veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, luring him away from the Texans.

Rankins logged 6 sacks last season and has 29.5 over his over his eight seasons, playing for the Saints, Jets, and Texans.

"Rankins immediately gives Cincinnati a pass-rushing presence in the middle of the defensive line," ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote. "Last season, he was seventh in pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle. The Bengals already have one of the league's best edge rushers in Trey Hendrickson. Rankins should pair well with the current grouping and improve a pass rush that was 18th in total sacks last season."

Related Content

news

Steelers Add Russell Wilson; AFC North Gets Tougher

The Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade.
news

Joe Burrow Expects to Be Fully Cleared From Wrist Surgery by May

Kevin Stefanski is still deciding who will call plays for the Browns. Will Pittsburgh exercise the fifth-year option on Najee Harris?
news

Bengals Place Franchise Tag on Tee Higgins

Deshaun Watson will reportedly begin throwing in March as his recovery continues ahead of schedule. Steelers release starting center Mason Cole.
news

Joe Flacco 'Not Riding Off Into Any Sunset' as Free Agency Approaches

Steelers star defensive tackle Cam Heyward discusses his offseason surgery. Will the Bengals place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins?
news

Steelers Could Pursue Ryan Tannehill or Other Veteran Quarterbacks 

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins discusses his feelings as free agency approaches. A contract extension could be on the horizon for Browns Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.
news

Steelers Owner: 'We've Had Enough' of Not Winning in Playoffs

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry continues to weigh options regarding Nick Chubb. Starting right tackle Jonah Williams could be difficult for Bengals to re-sign.
news

Ravens' Division Rivals Making Moves at Offensive Coordinator

The Browns have reportedly chosen Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator. The Bengals have promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator. The Steelers have interviewed Arthur Smith for their offensive coordinator job.
news

Ravens' Three AFC North Foes Could All Have New Offensive Coordinators Next Year

Mike Tomlin says the Steelers are looking at outside candidates for their next offensive coordinator, and Kenny Pickett is QB1 entering the offseason. Cleveland reportedly interviewed Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator. 
news

Around the AFC North: Mike Tomlin Will Reportedly Weigh Options on His Future

Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson will be ready to roll in 2024, while uncertain if Joe Flacco will return to Cleveland. Zac Taylor plans to reassess how the Bengals prepare for next season after starting 0-2 the past two years.
news

AFC North Makes History as the Best Division

Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt can reportedly return in two weeks in 'best case scenario.' Cleveland's Joe Flacco, the oldest quarterback in the playoffs, prepares for a postseason run. Ja'Marr Chase may have played his last game with Bengals pending free agents Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
news

Steelers Will Start Mason Rudolph at Quarterback vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco has hefty contract bonuses tied to the Browns advancing in the playoffs. The Bengals reflect on their season after being eliminated from playoff contention.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising