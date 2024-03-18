Steelers Aren't Done After Trading for Justin Fields

Cleveland Browns: Why Jameis Winston Over Joe Flacco?

The Browns have also made some curious quarterback choices this offseason, as they passed on bringing back reigning Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco as their backup to Deshaun Watson.

Flacco helped push the Browns into the playoffs and led the NFL's top passing attack after he took over as the team's starter. He made it clear he wanted to return to Cleveland this offseason.

However, the Browns signed Jameis Winston instead to a contract to a deal that ended up being identical in max value ($8.7 million) to the one Flacco later inked with the Colts.

"Is Winston an upgrade or downgrade over Flacco?" ESPN’s Jake Trotter wrote. "Flacco led the league with 323 passing yards per game in his five regular-season starts with the Browns. Winston has just 10 starts combined since 2019, the season he threw 33 TDs and 30 INTs in his final year in Tampa Bay. Watson couldn't stay healthy last year. If he gets banged up again, Cleveland's season could hinge on whether Winston can match what Flacco accomplished last season."

Winston is nine years younger than Flacco, and the stats for Winston the last time he was starter versus Flacco's performance for the Browns in 2023 seem favor Winston.

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer's Malachy Gardner wrote that the Browns' decision "was a matter of head over heart." Trotter cited another possible factor.

"Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he wasn't concerned that a Flacco return might amp up the pressure on Watson going into a critical third season," Trotter wrote. "If Watson had continued to struggle out of the gate, would the fan base have clamored for Flacco? That's one thing Watson or Berry won't have to worry about now."

Cincinnati Bengals: Sheldon Rankins Signed for Interior Pressure

The Bengals reportedly won a bidding war for veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, luring him away from the Texans.

Rankins logged 6 sacks last season and has 29.5 over his over his eight seasons, playing for the Saints, Jets, and Texans.