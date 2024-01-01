Steelers Will Start Mason Rudolph at Quarterback vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph Will Start at Quarterback vs. Ravens

Mason Rudolph will remain the starting quarterback for the Steelers in Saturday's game against the Ravens, Pittsburgh Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday.

The Steelers (9-7) must beat Baltimore to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Tomlin is riding with Rudolph even though Kenny Pickett (ankle) is expected to be physically available after a four-game absence.

Pittsburgh is averaging 32.0 points per game in two victories since Rudolph took over as the starter. With the season on the line, Tomlin likes how the team has responded to Rudolph, who was 18-of-24 for 274 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in Pittsburgh's 30-23 win over Seattle in Week 17.

"We're going to leave the ball in Mason Rudolph's hands," Tomlin said via the Steelers’ website. "He's done good job and we've done a good job. We've scored points at a rate in which we hadn't done. With the urgency of the moment and because of those reasons, we're going to leave the ball in his hands.

"He's got a great deal of confidence in himself and it is real. I think it's contagious. He's aggressive in style of play and I think that's helpful, particularly when you're up against it."

Tomlin left the door open for Pickett to enter the game off the bench if Rudolph struggles. Pickett was Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in Week 5 against the Ravens and threw a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens in the fourth quarter.

"I know Kenny is very capable and particularly as it pertains to this matchup," Tomlin said. "Kenny has led us to victory late in the game the last two times we played Baltimore. We feel like we've got two capable guys. We're going into a hostile environment versus a really good opponent, one that's extremely hot. We better utilize all the mojo that's at our disposal."

Even if the Steelers win, they need Buffalo or Jacksonville to lose in Week 18 to make the playoffs. Tomlin was asked if Rudolph will remain the starter if the Steelers make the postseason.

"It depends on what happens this week," Tomlin said. "We're more of a day-by-day, week-by-week outfit at this point. Hypotheticals and speculation is fruitless for us."

The Ravens (13-3) have already clinched the No. 1 seed and the division title and may elect to rest some starters on Saturday. Tomlin said who the Ravens choose to play won't impact how the Steelers prepare.