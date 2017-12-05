Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Suspended for Ravens Game

Dec 05, 2017 at 06:21 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

05_JuJuSmithSchuster_news.jpg


The Ravens may have one fewer Steelers weapon to worry about in Heinz Field, as rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been suspended one game for violating the league's safety-related playing rules.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Smith-Schuster is appealing, which leaves his availability for Sunday's game in limbo.

Smith-Schuster laid a brutal block on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on Monday Night Football, then stood over him as if to taunt Burfict. Burfict was carted off the field with a head injury.

In a letter to Smith-Schuster notifying him of the suspension, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote the following:

"You lined up a defender and delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside shot to his head and neck area. You then 'celebrated' the play by standing over him and taunting him. The contact you made with your opponent placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury and could have been avoided. Your conduct following the hit fell far below the high standards of sportsmanship expected of an NFL player."

On Tuesday, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said it's a "teachable moment" for Smith-Schuster, who is the youngest player in the league. Tomlin said it will take time for Smith-Schuster to repair his image.

"His actions after the hit are more disturbing than the hit itself," Tomlin said. "He's a better sportsman than he displayed after the block."

Smith-Schuster is the second on the Steelers behind NFL leader Antonio Brown in receiving yards (585) and receiving touchdowns (five). He had back-to-back breakout games in Weeks 8 and 10 in which he posted 12 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Without the rookie on the field, the Steelers will likely give wide receiver Martavis Bryant more targets behind Brown. Bryant has 31 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Questions: Are the Young Pass Rushers Ready?

The Ravens are relying on Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to have breakout seasons in 2023.

news

10 Questions: What Will the Run Game Look Like?

The Ravens have been one of the heaviest running teams in recent years, but their identity and scheme will change in 2023.

news

10 Questions: How Will the Secondary Come Together?

The Ravens are looking for their No. 3/nickel cornerback and sorting out roles for versatile defensive backs.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers Work Out Together

The veteran is wasting no time sharing his advice with the rookie.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

There's no issue with Odell Beckham Jr.'s take-it-slow approach. Some of Todd Monken's pillars of offense come through in the classroom.

news

Mailbag: Who Has the Best Chance to Become a First-Time Pro Bowler?

What do Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh need to do in Year 3? What role will Tavius Robinson have? What's up with Lamar Jackson's knee?

news

SociaLight: Trenton Simpson Throws Out First Pitch As Ravens-Orioles Show Love

The rookie linebacker is adjusting well to life in his new city and the Ravens-Orioles love continues.

news

50 Words or Less: Top Roster Concerns As Ravens Go on Break

The Ravens have salary-cap space to make more moves. The Lamar Jackson-OBJ chemistry is key.

news

Mailbag: What's the Long-Term Plan for J.K. Dobbins?

Is Ben Cleveland the favorite at left guard? What's the outlook for Josh Ross?

news

Roquan Smith: Ravens Are 'In for Something Special'

Ravens defensive leader Roquan Smith envisions a career year for himself and Patrick Queen, as well as the entire team.

news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.

news

Mailbag: How Pass Heavy Will Todd Monken's Offense Be?

Will the Ravens use three-ILB formations? Any chance Marcus Peters still returns? Can Broderick Washington and Travis Jones carry the load?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising