Around the AFC North: Steelers Will Take Close Look at Malik Willis at Combine

Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis Could Make Quarterback Case for Steelers at Combine

This year's draft class is not considered particularly strong at quarterback, but the Steelers are beginning a new era at the position following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Malik Willis of Liberty is one quarterback the Steelers will be scouting at the NFL Combine this week, and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah loves Willis' potential. In his most recent mock draft, Jeremiah predicted the Steelers will take Willis at No. 20.

"There is risk in involved with any of these quarterbacks but he's the one with the most upside," Jeremiah said during a conference call last week.

Jeremiah predicted Kenny Pickett of the University of Pittsburgh would be the first quarterback off the board, going No. 18 to the New Orleans Saints. But Willis has the strongest arm in the draft and his throwing impressed Jeremiah at the Senior Bowl.

"He's got a huge arm," Jeremiah said. "He's not real tall … but he's built. He's a powerfully built guy who can drive the ball. At the Senior Bowl when it was raining and everyone else was struggling, he didn't have any issues whatsoever. This guy can really power the football. He can make all the throws, he can create and you can use the designed run game with him."