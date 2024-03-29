Late for Work: Steelers Writer Declares Ravens' Super Bowl Window Has Closed

Steelers Writer Declares Ravens' Super Bowl Window Has Closed

While some pundits have said they expect the Ravens to take a step back next season, the prevailing opinion is that they'll continue to be a championship contender. As noted in yesterday’s Late for Work, oddsmakers are projecting the Ravens, Chiefs, and 49ers to lead the league in wins next season.

However, Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey contended that the Ravens' Super Bowl window has closed. (Bailey is also the deputy editor of "Behind the Steel Curtain," an SB Nation website that covers the Steelers.)

Bailey cited the Ravens' losses in free agency from last season's top-ranked defense as the main reason for his opinion, specifically mentioning inside linebacker Patrick Queen (Steelers) and safety Geno Stone (Bengals) defecting to two of Baltimore's AFC North rivals.

"The defense will still be good, in all likelihood, but expecting them to repeat what they did last year with the mastermind of it all departed, as well as two key defenders — that would be very naïve to say the least," Bailey wrote. "That was the best defense they are going to have for the foreseeable future, and they didn't capitalize on it."

Bailey also noted that the AFC is loaded with talented teams.

"I understand the fascination with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, but look at how stacked the conference is in terms of teams and quarterback talent," Bailey wrote. "Teams like the Texans are getting better, and C.J. Stroud is a budding superstar. The Titans are going all in to build a really good roster. The Jaguars have a special quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Justin Herbert now has Jim Harbaugh, and we'll see how that goes. The Dolphins will be in the mix. The Jets may be fun with a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

"In the Ravens' own division, the Steelers are much better on paper, and Jackson is 1-3 against Pittsburgh in his career. The Browns were just a playoff team, and the Bengals will get Joe Burrow back and be right back in the thick of things. And, of course, there is Buffalo and Kansas City, who always seem to be playing deep into January. For how great the quarterbacks and teams are in this conference, some of them won't ever get over that hump. And for as talented as he may be, Jackson fell short in the best opportunity to get to the Super Bowl that he may ever have. And in a crowded AFC, there is no guarantee he'll get that chance again."

There's no doubt that competition in the AFC is fierce. But even with significant turnover on the roster, the Ravens still have an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball, including the reigning and two-time NFL MVP at quarterback. They also made a big-time addition in four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, which Bailey neglected to mention.

Moreover, General Manager Eric DeCosta has a proven track record in the draft and of making shrewd moves in free agency. The Ravens don't rebuild, they reload.

"Baltimore is plug and play," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last month. "The Ravens have just about everything they need to make another run."

Would Ravens Consider Having Henry Return Kicks?

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer looked at how the NFL's new kickoff rules for the 2024 season, which are aimed at bringing more returns into the game while also addressing player safety, could affect the Ravens.

One particularly compelling idea raised by Shaffer is the possibility of the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry returning kicks.

Shaffer noted that Eric Galko, part of the XFL team that helped develop the NFL's new kickoff rules, tweeted that the value of kickoff returners "will be less about top end speed and burst, and more about vision and reacting. In short, more 'running back attacking the hole'-type will be more valuable than … 'receivers navigating in the open field' types."

"If blocking for kickoff returns starts to more closely resemble run-blocking schemes, with sophisticated pulls and opponent-tailored strategies, could the Ravens' list of returner candidates include starters such as wide receiver Zay Flowers or — gasp! — running back Derrick Henry?" Shaffer wrote. "Henry hasn't returned kicks since high school, which presents an obvious problem. Returners who can't actually field punts and kickoffs under [Head Coach John] Harbaugh typically don't play.