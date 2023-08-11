Late for Work 8/11: Steve Bisciotti Discusses Ravens' Commitment to Lamar Jackson, His Role in Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Steve Bisciotti Discusses Ravens' Commitment to Lamar Jackson, His Role in Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

There was plenty to talk about when Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti sat down with Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio at training camp for a rare interview earlier this week.

"We had a productive offseason, didn't we?" Bisciotti said.

Indeed, signing franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson to a record deal and luring star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Baltimore can certainly be categorized as productive.

Bisciotti issued his first public comments on both moves. He reiterated what General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh said during the long and sometimes tense negotiation process with Jackson: the Ravens never wavered in their desire to sign him to a long-term deal.

"That's what he was out there facing, that somebody was going to have to outbid us," Bisciotti said about the team placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which allowed him to negotiate with other teams. "We knew it wasn't going to happen, so we just had to be patient."

It certainly didn't hurt that the Ravens signed Beckham, a player who was on Jackson's wish list, a few weeks prior. Bisciotti discussed the role he played in the team acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Eric was updating me on everything, and I just said to him, 'Do you want me to call him?'" Bisciotti said. "And Eric started laughing and he said, 'You've never asked me that before, to talk to a free agent.' And I said, 'Well, you know, he's great, and he's sitting at home, so somebody's going to get him.'"

Bisciotti said he was struck by Beckham's maturity when they talked.

"We talked about his legacy and the hunger he still has, and it was like, 'Yeah, we really, really need a leader like this,'" Bisciotti said. "And I think some people scoffed and thought, 'A leader? Is he?' After a few conversations with this guy, I was like, 'No, this dude is a Raven. This is a veteran Raven.'

"I would've soured on him if he showed a lack of humility. I really would have, and I didn't get that at all. It kinda went the other way. I was like, 'Damn, I just got a really good feeling about this guy.'"

Here are some other excerpts from the interview:

On Harbaugh's success and longevity: "He has a very relatable personality. We talk a lot about empathy. I think it's a very, very strong, powerful word, but you have to internalize it, and I think that John truly puts himself in the minds of these young guys, so that never gets old. … John's a deep thinker and he shows these guys that he cares about them."

On his unique introduction to being an NFL owner: "I owned 49 percent of this team for four years. Nobody else has ever done that. Four years I got to sit there and listen to great people — Art Modell, Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta, Brian Billick — and learn this game, and I didn't have one ounce of power for four years. So I said to people it would be like going to class every day for four years in college and you never got a test. … I kind of came with a lifelong perspective of a fan, and then got to get this accelerated program for four years where I didn't have to make a wrong move because I wasn't able to make any moves. So that education is unique. So when I walked in owning 100 percent now, I knew what I was doing. I knew every player in the business. I knew the pros and cons to almost every question because that's all I did for four years."

On the Ravens' record preseason winning streak: "Did anybody play a pickup game and not want to win? The naysayers kind of want to make fun of it, but it really comes down to, I think our [third-stringers] are better than everybody else's because they're homegrown."

Big Bounce-Back Season Predicted for Beckham

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra identified 10 players with one-year contracts who will make the biggest impact this season. Beckham, whose one-year deal is reportedly worth $15 million (up to $18 million with incentives), was ranked No. 2.

"After sitting out all last season, the jury remains out on how much juice is left in Beckham's tank, but his mere presence in Baltimore should help open the offense," Patra wrote. "Beckham can still run routes and owns sticky hands, giving the Ravens a threat they've missed. Pairing OBJ with rookie Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman (when healthy) and the ever-reliable Mark Andrews makes the new Ravens passing attack more dangerous than it's ever been in the Lamar Jackson era."