Steve Bisciotti 'Thrilled' With Monday Night Opener

Jun 09, 2012 at 09:03 AM
d5155e8c8d3346cd844a5ba4f09359f1.jpg


Owner Steve Bisciotti said he'd "fight like hell" for a home Monday Night Football game this year, and even bet fans a Ravens hat and shirt if he didn't get one.

Bisciotti won. Baltimore will open its season against Cincinnati at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10.

"They finally listened to me," Bisciotti said during Friday's press conference. "I'm thrilled."

"I think it's going to be a fantastic weekend for us to open up on Monday night."
Bisciotti did have one minor gripe though.

All three of the Ravens' home prime-time games are in the first four weeks of the season. They host the Bengals in Week 1, the Patriots in Week 3 and Browns in Week 4.

"I'm a little disappointed that we got three home games nationally televised and they're in Week 1, 3 and 4, but that's just a quirk of the schedule," Bisciotti said. "[The league] called and apologized that they were all jammed in the beginning of the year."

Looking at the positives, Bisciotti said it'll be good that fans won't have to sit in 90-degree heat in those September games. Considering they are evening starts, the games should be cooler.

The Ravens have four prime-time games in all. They also play in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. Bisciotti feels they could earn more with NBC's flex scheduling that picks the best matchups  from Week 10 until the end of the season.

"We'll try and earn one or two more Sunday night games from NBC because of our success," Bisciotti said.

