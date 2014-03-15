Steve Smith Excited To 'Catch Dimes' From Joe Flacco





Working with the Super Bowl XLVII MVP has been a draw for Smith and some of the Ravens' recent free agent signings. Tight end Dennis Pitta and wide receiver Jacoby Jones both said Flacco was a factor in their decision.

Smith has yet to meet Flacco, but he has seen the Ravens quarterback put up some impressive performances in person. Flacco threw for 301 yards and a touchdown during a lopsided victory over Carolina in 2010, and the Ravens also squared off with Panthers in the preseason.

Now Smith will have a chance to be on the receiving end of Flacco's passes.

"I'm excited about catching passes, and I'm excited about learning a new offense," Smith said. "So whether [he's won] a Super Bowl or not, he's a top-notch quarterback, and I look forward to growing and learning."

The partnership is expected to be mutually beneficial, as Smith gives Flacco something he missed last season. The 14-year veteran is a hard-nosed player that can beat defenses and make difficult catches in traffic.